Live updates, August 21: Auckland University student tests positive as delta cluster grows

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 21, day four of level four lockdown across Aotearoa. Toby Manhire is on duty today; get in touch at toby@thespinoff.co.nz

8am: The day ahead

We’re expected press conferences both today and Sunday from the Beehive with the latest case numbers and other developments. The usual time: 1pm, and we’ll update with the essential details here quicker than you can say assiduous.

Otherwise, well, the locations of interest reports will keep rolling in; and we’ll keep an interested eye on queue lengths at testing stations. Yesterday, they were long. Very long. Hopefully people who gave up yesterday will try again today. The good news is that testing volumes have been higher than ever.

Last night Auckland public health officials issued a statement, saying more than 52,000 swabs had been taken since Tuesday afternoon. Of those, 14,000 were at community testing centre, 30,000 at GPs and urgent care clinics and 8,000 by DHBs.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre lead Margie Apa said: “This huge number of tests in such a short space of time highlights the hard work that our testing staff in the Northern Region, community and primary health care staff … I am incredibly proud of everyone involved.” She also acknowledged the queues. “The record demand has put enormous pressure on our testing centres and although we are working hard to get new testing centres stood up quickly. I know there has been long waits for testing and I want to thank the community for their patience and understanding.”

7.30am: Positive cases at Auckland University and two schools

Last night an email was sent to staff by University of Auckland vice chancellor Dawn Freshwater advising that a student had tested positive. ” We received confirmation this evening that a student at the University has tested positive for Covid-19. The student is a resident in the Whitaker Block, takes meals in Waipārūrū Hall, and has attended classes on campus on Monday 16 August and Tuesday 17 August,” she wrote.

The student since travelled to Wellington on Thursday 19 August to be with family, “and is currently isolating at home after receiving the positive test result today”.

There are reports this morning of further positive cases at both De la Salle College, which is across the road from Middlemore Hospital in Māngere East, and McAuley High School in Ōtāhuhu.

This means positive cases have now been identified at five secondary and two tertiary education providers. (The others are Avondale College, Lynfield College, Northcote College and AUT.)

Meanwhile at Victoria University of Wellington, “one of our staff members is a close contact of two of the confirmed Covid-19 cases in Wellington”, an email has advised staff. “The staff member has so far tested negative for Covid-19.”

A number of new locations of interest have been added by the Ministry of Health. They include Air NZ Flight 445 from Auckland to Wellington on Sunday August 15, departing at 5pm. We’ll be keeping any eye out for that flight from Thursday (assuming the student flew rather than going by road) to be added, too.

7am: Headlines from yesterday