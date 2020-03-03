Food podcast: We check into Hyderabad Hotel for biryani and beer slushies

Dietary Requirements is The Spinoff’s monthly podcast in which we eat, drink and talk about it too, with special thanks to Freedom Farms. This month, we’re joined by Jos Ruffell of Garage Project and Sammy Akuthota of Satya to talk about their exciting new venture.

In our first field trip of the year, the Dietary Requirements team venture to the wilds of Ponsonby to embed ourselves in Hyderabad Hotel, the new collaborative pop-up brought to you by Wellington beer legends Garage Project and Auckland hospo juggernaut Sammy Akuthota of Satya Chai Lounge and the Satya restaurants.

After picking up a glass of beeryani at the bar, we scoot next door to the adjoining Satya office to discuss the origin story of the gloriously colourful Hyderabad Hotel, named for the Akuthota family’s hometown in southern India and inspired by the trend of quirky, rundown hotels being given new leases on life. It’s “the greatest lobby bar from the 70s that you never got to go to”.

Over sour beer slushies and a whole lot of “Indian soul food” – biryani, pav bhaji, papdi chaat, samosas and more – we talk about the struggles of trying to open something cool in Auckland when faced with never-ending red tape, and the joyful intersection of craft beer, natural wine and spicy food.

