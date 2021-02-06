Recipe: Orange and vanilla buckwheat porridge

A lush take on porridge that just so happens to be vegan and gluten free.

Sometimes I get stuck in breakfast-making rut and inspiration is slow to come. To combat this and make myself feel more prepared for the return to school, I made a big batch of muesli and have started to make the kids bircher muesli in the evening before I go to bed. This recipe for orange and vanilla buckwheat porridge is also something I’ve taken to making and storing in the fridge so I don’t have to think too hard when I roll out of bed and start the day. I’ve also made it with a few fresh medjool dates chopped in, which adds a welcome caramel hint. I hope you enjoy it as much as I have been – it’s easy to make and wonderfully filling.

ORANGE & VANILLA BUCKWHEAT PORRIDGE

Serves 6

1½ cups buckwheat

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

1 x tin coconut cream

zest & juice of 2 oranges

1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste

1-2 tablespoons maple syrup or honey, to taste

Put the buckwheat in a large pyrex jug, pour over the vinegar and cover generously with hot water. Cover with a plate and leave overnight to soak.

In the morning, drain and rinse the buckwheat well until the water runs clear and it is no longer sticky. Put the buckwheat into a pot along with the coconut cream and the orange zest.

Bring to the boil then reduce the heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes or until cooked through.

Lastly stir in the orange juice, vanilla and maple syrup or honey. If the porridge gets too thick at this point I thin it down with water.

Serve with slices of orange, coconut yoghurt and an extra drizzle of maple syrup if you’re feeling that way inclined.