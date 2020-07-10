Dietary Requirements: In praise of food courts

Dietary Requirements is The Spinoff’s monthly podcast in which we eat, drink and talk about it too, with special thanks to Freedom Farms. This month, we’re joined by The Spinoff’s managing editor, mall rat and self-confessed food philistine Duncan Greive.

On this month’s Dietary Requirements, the gang’s back in the studio, and we’re joined by our esteemed leader Duncan Greive to talk all things malls. The newly opened Commercial Bay in Auckland has flipped the old idea of a mall on its head, reckons Duncan, so we got him along to talk us through his theory.

To keep the theme going, we reminisce about our favourite food courts and food court experiences, plus ponder how the hospo scene is reconfiguring post-Covid, eat Sichuan noodles from Sunny Town and bully Duncan about his taste in food. Plus, a very naughty dog throws a Stanley-shaped spanner in the works…

Listen below, and follow our brand new Instagram account @dietaryrequirementspodcast to see what we’re up to (OK, what we’re eating) in between pods.

