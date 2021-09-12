Recipe: Rosemary and garlic smashed potatoes

These alert-level-bedevilled times call for comfort food.

I heard this morning that the average New Zealander has packed on an impressive five-and-a-half kilos over the last year as a result of living through a succession of lockdowns. Had I learnt of this earlier I would have felt it my duty to bring you a recipe that would aid in the reduction of your waistline. This recipe, however, is only going to contribute to your waistline expansion and for this I do apologise. Carbs and fat aside, I know that when you sit down to eat these rosemary and garlic-spiked crunchy smashed potatoes, you’ll thank me!

ROSEMARY & GARLIC SMASHED POTATOES

Serves 4-6

1kg potatoes

30g butter

3 tablespoons olive oil

4 cloves garlic, halved

2 long sprig rosemary, leaves removed from stem

Preheat the oven to 220°C. Put the potatoes into a large pot, cover with water and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 12 minutes or so or until cooked through. To check they are cooked, insert a sharp knife into the middle of the biggest potato – if it slides in with little resistance, it’s done.

Drain the potatoes and arrange on a baking tray. Using a potato masher, gently push down on the potatoes to break them open and flatten them. You want them to mostly stay together but don’t worry if it gets a bit messy, that just means more crunchy bits!

Put the butter, olive oil, garlic and rosemary into a small saucepan and over a medium heat, melt the butter. Let it simmer gently for five minutes to allow the flavours to infuse. Using a slotted spoon, scoop out the garlic and rosemary and set aside (if you were to leave it in it would quickly burn in the oven).

Pour the butter mixture over the potatoes and put in the oven. Reduce the heat to 200°C and roast for 35-40 minutes or until golden brown. The browner they are the more crispy they are, so don’t be afraid to push them a bit. Remove from the oven, scatter with the reserved rosemary and season generously with sea salt.