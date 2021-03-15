Dietary Requirements: Spinning the Lazy Susan

Food writer and co-founder of the Lazy Susan Facebook group Anna King Shahab joins Dietary Requirements to talk about the search for the best places to eat and drink.

If you want to know the best place in Auckland for bánh mì or discover a new hidden gem dumpling spot, the members of Facebook group Lazy Susan are the people to ask. An essential online crowd-sourced guidebook to Tāmaki Makaurau’s food scene, Lazy Susan was set up in 2018 by food writers Anna King Shahab and Antony Suvalko and has since grown into a busy community of more than 12,500 highly engaged, highly opinionated foodies.

Now there’s a Lazy Susan book, too. Auckland Eats (Vol. 1) is a celebration of the city’s food scene and the people who make it special, including the recipes and stories behind some classic dishes, from Satya Chai Lounge’s Chicken 65 to Eden Noodles’ pork dumplings.

To talk a bit about the book and what’s in it, and about starting Lazy Susan and what makes it such a great community, Anna King Shahab joined Dietary Requirements this week.

