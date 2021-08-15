Recipe: One-pan brussels sprouts with walnuts and bacon

Convert any remaining sprout-haters in your life with this easy-to-love take on a misunderstood vegetable.

Brussels sprouts are highly underrated, and in my humble opinion it’s about time we give this much maligned little vegetable the recognition it deserves. The key to getting the most out of brussels sprouts is by pan-frying or roasting them. Doing this helps to bring out their flavour and sweetness and gives them a lovely golden-brown colour. The wonderful thing about the recipe below is that it is all done in one pan with just six ingredients, yet it results in an incredibly tasty, moreish dish! This recipe will be on repeat in our household while we make the most of brussels sprout season. Make sure you give it a go too.

ONE-PAN BRUSSELS SPROUTS

Serves 6 as a side

5 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, quartered, finely sliced

600g brussels sprouts, old leaves removed, bottoms trimmed, halved

75g walnuts, roughly chopped

150g bacon, thinly sliced

shavings of parmesan to serve

Heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil in a heavy-bottomed frying pan over a medium-high heat and fry the onion for 10 minutes or so until translucent and starting to catch on the bottom of the pan. Tip the onion out of the pan and set aside.

Return the pan to a medium-high heat and add another 1½ tablespoons of olive oil. Once hot add half the brussels sprouts and cook until golden brown on both sides, then remove from the pan and repeat with the remaining olive oil and brussels sprouts. Once cooked, remove those too.

Return the pan to the heat and toast the walnuts until golden and crunchy. Remove these from the pan then add the bacon and fry until golden and crispy before returning all the ingredients to the frying pan to heat through. Once hot, place in a serving bowl, season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper and garnish with shavings of parmesan. Serve immediately.