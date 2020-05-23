Recipe: Tahini chocolate chunk biscuits

The Middle Eastern sesame seed paste tahini adds a subtle flavour and lovely fine texture to these classic choc chunk biscuits.

I get a huge sense of satisfaction out of baking for my family as I know the food that fills their lunchboxes is both delicious and full of nutritious ingredients. Plus I get to control how much sugar goes into things! The biscuits below were an instant hit around here, so I hope that you enjoy them as much as we do. The tahini lends a subtle flavour to the biscuits and a lovely fine texture that is perfectly complemented by the nuttiness of the oats and the chunks of chocolate. I have been making a double batch of these biscuits – half of them fill the biscuit jar and the other half go into the freezer. I have to say that they are just as good eaten straight out of the freezer as they are out of the jar! If you don’t have tahini on hand, then replace it with 65g desiccated coconut and reduce the flour to 100g.

TAHINI CHOCOLATE CHUNK BISCUITS

Makes about 20 biscuits

115g butter

50g tahini

75g sugar

1 egg (can substitute for a chia/flax egg for a vegan alternative)

100g oats

125g flour (I used a mix of buckwheat and brown rice flours but wheat flour is great too)

1 teaspoon baking powder

pinch of sea salt

100g dark chocolate, roughly chopped

Preheat the oven to 180ºC and line a baking tray with baking paper.

Put the butter into a large saucepan and heat gently until it has melted, then remove from the heat. Whisk in the tahini, followed by the sugar and then the egg.

Add the oats, flour, baking powder, sea salt and chocolate and mix until well combined.

Roll the mixture into balls and arrange them on the baking tray.

Bake for 12-14 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from the oven and let cool before storing in an airtight container.