Dietary Requirements: What is seltzer and why is it suddenly everywhere?

The Dietary Requirements team drag Lucy and Matt out of the office and into the studio to discuss some of The Spinoff’s most controversial food topics from the past week.

Exciting news – Dietary Requirements is moving from monthly to fortnightly episodes! We’ll still have a special guest from the food world once a month, while the other episode will usually involve roping in some friends from the office for a food yarn. This is one of the latter. With regular co-host Sophie Gilmour away, Simon Day and Alice Neville have grabbed office manager MVP Lucy Reymer and partnerships manager Matt McAuley to discuss some of the topics dividing the office this week.

Why are New Zealand fridges suddenly heaving with seltzers? What even is seltzer? Is the new Whittaker’s x Supreme flat white chocolate good or bad – or both? What about fennel? Is a layer of butter necessary on peanut butter toast? And how did Simon manage to revive a Nando’s burger that had been in the office fridge all weekend for his lunch on Monday? All this and more on this fortnight’s Dietary Requirements.

ALSO: We’re very pleased to announce that the winner of Monique Fiso’s glorious Hiakai cookbook is Hannah Neville for her delicious dish of marinated and seared kingfish with crispy zucchini chips and homegrown mesclun with avo and feta, sent from the paradise of Aotea/Great Barrier Island. (She’s no relation to food editor Alice Neville, we swear!)

If you missed our kōrero with Monique earlier in the month, check it out here.

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast provider. Please share Dietary Requirements with your friends and get in touch if you have any questions or requests: aliceneville@thespinoff.co.nz