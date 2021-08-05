We’re hiring: part-time office manager, 12-month contract

Seeking an office manager to join our dynamic, creative organisation on a fixed-term contract as maternity cover.

The Spinoff Group is seeking an office manager for approximately 20-25 hours per week for a 12-month fixed-term contract while our current office manager goes on maternity leave beginning early October.

We’re looking for someone with exceptional project and time management skills, who is highly personable and eager to support the team so we can collectively achieve our best.

The role is office based (Morningside, Auckland) and it would be desirable if the successful candidate was present from Monday to Friday.

Specific responsibilities

Assist HR manager with recruitment cycle (advertising jobs, communicating with candidates, contracting, onboarding) and any other administrative tasks needed.

General office management duties including ordering office supplies, groceries and any relevant items for staff birthdays and client giftings.

Administering shared group email accounts.

Processing and reconciling monthly expense reports.

Coordinating and managing social/cultural events for staff.

Managing relationships with third party suppliers (printing, Google, cleaning etc).

Assisting staff with any administrative tasks required, eg booking travel, client hosting.

Coordinating an office move taking place in March 2022.

Attributes

You’re a people person at heart.

You’re tech literate and have some experience in managing online systems.

Communication skills (written and verbal) are polished.

Hyper-organised with exceptional time management skills.

Previous office management or administrative experience is preferred, although not mandatory, as someone with a “producer” mindset would excel in this role.

Open and inclusive outlook.

A fan of The Spinoff and the work we produce.

More about The Spinoff Group

The Spinoff Group is made up of The Spinoff, an award-winning independent online magazine, with a focus on current affairs and pop culture; Hex Work Productions, a screen production company making impactful unscripted video; and Daylight Creative, a newly established full-service content studio, which uses editorial techniques to help organisations tell stories that resonate.

The Spinoff Group recognises Te Tiriti o Waitangi as a living document and New Zealand’s founding document, and is committed to the principles of equity and partnership it embodies. The Spinoff acknowledges Ngāti Whātua o Ōrākei holds mana whenua on the lands where its head office is based.

The Spinoff Group values and has a deep commitment to diversity and inclusion.

If you would like to apply please send a CV and cover letter to jobs@thespinoff.co.nz with the subject line “office manager” by 5pm on Wednesday, August 18. Please send your CV and cover letter in PDF form with the following naming format: first name and last name and then the document type, ie CV or cover letter