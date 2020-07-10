The Spinoff is hiring a video and podcast content manager

Want to work for The Spinoff? We’re looking for someone to fill an exciting new role based in our Auckland office.

We’re looking for a video and podcast content manager: an experienced writer or sub-editor with a strong understanding of social media to manage our video and podcast content across various channels. This is a full-time position with a fixed term four-month contract attached, working from our Auckland office, reporting to our head of video and podcast manager. There is potential for this to become a permanent role.

Critical qualities:

Digital media experience.

Passion for video and podcast content.

Delivers clean, ready-to-publish copy.

Keen sense of what makes a post pop: headlines, images, social sells, and SEO optimisation.

Strong attention to detail – whether sub-editing caption files or checking the technical quality of a podcast.

Knowledge of WordPress, YouTube Studio, Facebook Creator Studio.

Ability to generate and interpret audience insights, as well as an understanding of best practice around paid activity.

Preferable but not mandatory: knowledge of Adobe suite (Premiere Pro, InDesign) and Logic Pro.

Responsibilities include:

Producing ready-to-publish written pieces to wrap around our video/podcast content.

Sub-editing caption files for video content.

Conducting technical quality checks of video and podcast content prior to posting.

Uploading video and podcast content to channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Acast.

Managing video and podcast sections of The Spinoff, ensuring all posts are presenting correctly on the site.

Managing and moderating The Spinoff Youtube channel.

Managing and moderating The Spinoff and video/podcast specific Instagram.

Writing a podcast/video newsletter.

Generating audience insight reports.

To apply, please send a brief cover letter, CV and links of any relevant work to jobs@thespinoff.co.nz with subject heading: video and podcast content manager. Please note this role is based in our office in Morningside, Auckland.

Applications close Friday July 17.