The Fold: Justin Latif on South Auckland and the media

In this episode of The Spinoff’s media podcast The Fold, Duncan Greive is joined by Justin Latif, The Spinoff’s South Auckland reporter, to talk about his community’s relationship with the media.

Justin Latif has spent years reporting the stories of South Auckland and its people. Now a reporter at The Spinoff covering South Auckland with help from the Local Democracy Reporters project, his previous work also reflects this dedication to a community he says is often misrepresented by the media.

He talks about the effects of local newspapers being scaled back, how he thinks the LDR is working for communities the media often forgets, and why the stories of South Auckland are important for all of New Zealand.

Certainly not least of all, Justin talks to Duncan about his childhood love: the Warriors. Is this their year?

