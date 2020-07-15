The Spinoff Members goes up a gear

A new platform for Members means 100% of contributions go towards making Spinoff journalism happen. Plus: A merch store!

Kia ora,

This is the biggest announcement we’ve had since the launch of The Spinoff Members a year ago.

For many months now we’ve been ferreting away at a big overhaul of the way members engage with The Spinoff, and today we flick the on switch. We’ve built our own members platform so that readers can donate to and support The Spinoff’s journalism in a more direct way, rather than via PressPatron. We’ve just launched it into the world (very softly) and want to tell you about it, and how it works.

First of all, every single dollar donated will now go towards our work. This is the key reason we decided to build it ourselves. Members will now be donating 100% to The Spinoff, without admin fees.

It also means we can enhance your experience on the site. As an existing member, you’ll now be able to log in, so that you don’t see any members advertising or pop ups. You can see the login option at the top right hand side of our navigation bar. There will still be members messaging on key stories, but we won’t be actively asking you to donate. In the future we’d also like to be able to offer member-only content too. As a member you’ll be able to just use the address you signed up with to log in, and we’ll ask you to create a password to register.

We’ve also launched a Spinoff merch store, which has special members only pricing. You’ll be able to buy all sorts of The Spinoff-related stuff, and we’ll be adding to it regularly. Every dollar you spend there helps make The Spinoff editorial happen.

This is a brand new platform so there will be a few kinks, but we’re improving it all the time. If you notice something janky or weird, feel free to send feedback to members@thespinoff.co.nz and we’ll jump on it.

If you’d like to join The Spinoff Members, you can do so here.

Translate Digital built this for us, and they did a hell of a job plugging into our existing software and dealing with a lot of changes and revisions along the way. Thanks Translate!