Introducing When the Facts Change, a new podcast hosted by Bernard Hickey

Your essential weekly guide to the intersection of economics, business and politics in Aotearoa – hear the first episode now.

Together with Kiwibank, The Spinoff Podcast Network is proud to announce the launch of When the Facts Change with Bernard Hickey.

The newest addition to The Spinoff team, Bernard will be joined on the podcast by expert and industry-leading guests every Friday to peel back the layers of our economy and reveal how it’s changing our lives and our society. He’ll also be writing a weekly column for The Spinoff – you can read the first one here.

When the Facts Change is for anyone curious about what changes in technology, the global economy, finance, housing and politics will mean for them, their jobs, lives, communities and futures. We’ll be hearing from decision makers, doers and newsmakers in these fields, and together with Bernard they’ll dissect the week’s big events and discuss how the facts have changed – and whether we should change our minds as a result.

In the first episode, Bernard talks housing affordability with guests Jarrod Kerr, Nicola Willis and Helen O’Sullivan. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast provider – and subscribe to make sure you understand the forces impacting Aotearoa, before they impact you.