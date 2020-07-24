We fixed Lord of the Rings and more iconic New Zealand films

Are you sick of that moment towards the end of a film when you realise that not a single woman has spoken to another woman the whole time? Turns out you can test for that.

In your real life, we bet you probably speak to a whole bunch of different people. Some of them might even be women! And those women might then go off and talk to other women! It’s a concept that may seem simple, and yet so many movies fail to reflect this reality.

Thankfully, there’s an easy way to figure out if a movie has thought about how well it is representing women. It’s called the Bechdel test and it asks the following: Are there two women characters? And do they talk to each other about something other than men?

It turns out that even here in progressive old New Zealand, there are a bunch of famous films that don’t feature two women characters having a yarn about … anything. So without further ado: here’s what some of NZ’s most iconic films would look like if they passed the Bechdel test.

On the Rag is made with the support of NZ On Air

