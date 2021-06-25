We’re hiring: The Spinoff seeks commercial manager

The Spinoff is seeking an experienced commercial manager to join its fast-growing team.

The Spinoff is recruiting a commercial manager, who will work closely with The Spinoff editorial and podcast teams to assess commercial partnership opportunities, and with our sister content studio Daylight Creative to bring them to life.

Partnerships are integral to funding The Spinoff’s acclaimed editorial operation, alongside our members programme, and the successful candidate will have both a passion for The Spinoff, and deep connections in the media agency world.

Role summary:

Actively driving new partnership opportunities for The Spinoff.

Driving direct sales of The Spinoff editorial content and products (section sponsorship, podcasts and editorial opportunities).

Having finger on the pulse of New Zealand’s media landscape and emerging trends and insights.

Managing relationships with all key media partners for The Spinoff, proactively building on these relationships to drive new business.

Reporting to GM of Daylight Creative and GM of The Spinoff.

What that means:

You’re the key contact for all partnership opportunities with The Spinoff, helping to drive value and sales for all Spinoff on-platform commercial inventory. You’ll work closely with both account management and creative teams that sit within Daylight Creative, which will manage ongoing relationships once clients are in the door and create the work that you sell in.

You can’t go wrong if you nail these parts of the process:

You’re proactive – you foster relationships with media agencies and drive new leads and opportunities for us to partner with organisations and brands.

You’re organised – you have a passion for process and methodical tracking of leads throughout the pipeline life cycle. No potential lead slips through the cracks.

Adding value – thinking about how we can approach partnerships differently, presenting new partnership opportunities to the team and turning them into outreach and turning outreach into contracts.

You’re knowledgeable – you consume media about and take an active interest in the New Zealand communications sphere, and can identify businesses and organisations that have the potential to develop into opportunities for The Spinoff.

Specific responsibilities:

Lead generation for new partnership opportunities, hitting set KPIs per month, keeping management informed with regular, accurate forecasting and reporting.

Build and own relationships with media, marketing and communications managers and agencies across the industry.

Understand Daylight Creative’s capabilities and know how to use these to present partnership opportunities to potential clients in a way that inspires them to embrace the potential of Daylight Creative and The Spinoff.

Assist on strategic approach to crafting ways to target new sectors and brands to work with The Spinoff, utilising all available inventory on the platform.

Understand The Spinoff audience in detail, who they are, where they’re from and their psychographic makeup.

Manage and lead the way we present our audience numbers and viewership numbers to potential partners. This means working with The Spinoff’s reporting platforms and ensuring media packs are up to date and strong.

Working with the editorial team to craft compelling and valuable partnership proposals.

Manage and nurture the relationship between the Daylight Creative team and The Spinoff editorial team and newsroom.

Audit our reporting and ensure we’re giving partners the information they want and need.

Present work to The Spinoff Group and campaign analysis to clients.

Attributes:

Minimum of five years’ experience in a commercial or relationships-focused role.

Proven knowledge and expertise of the media landscape and an avid interest in media trends.

A self-starter who is target driven and motivated to achieve results.

Ability to talk numbers and insights and deliver compelling pitches in front of audiences of all sizes and backgrounds.

Experience working in a growth-oriented, dynamic environment is desirable.

A fan of The Spinoff and the work we produce.

To apply: Please send a CV and one page cover letter to jobs@thespinoff.co.nz by 5pm on Sunday July 4, 2021. Please send your CV and cover letter as PDFs (no Word Docs or Google Docs please) with the file names following the format of “Full Name Cover Letter” and “Full Name CV” (do not put your cover letter in the body of your email).

About The Spinoff and Daylight Creative

The Spinoff is an independent online magazine with a focus on current affairs and pop culture, and was named Website of the Year at the 2019 Voyager Media Awards. We work across text, newsletters, podcast and video, with a recognisable tone of voice that carries throughout our work.

Daylight Creative is a spinoff of The Spinoff – a newly established full-service content studio. With editorial storytelling in its DNA, Daylight helps organisations earn the attention of their audiences, using creative techniques to tell stories that resonate and connect.

We operate according to the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and value diverse experiences and voices.