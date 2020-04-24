Siouxsie Wiles: Are disinfectants effective against Covid-19? Yes, but…

In the third in our new video series 60 Seconds with Siouxsie, Dr Wiles explains why Donald Trump’s latest suggestion is bonkers.

In this video, made possible by the support of Spinoff members, Siouxsie Wiles says the American president’s idea that disinfectant might be able to rid people’s bodies of Covid-19 is wrong and dangerous.

Watch Siouxsie’s previous 60 Seconds videos here and read more of her writing here.

