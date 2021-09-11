Live updates, September 11: Stephen Colbert on sex at Auckland Hospital; more mass vaccination events this weekend

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for September 11. Auckland is currently at alert level four, the rest of NZ level two.

Help us keep you informed on Covid-19 – click here to learn how you can join The Spinoff Members.

10am: Stephen Colbert delights in hospital sex romp

Late-night host Stephen Colbert last night returned to one of his favourite subjects: New Zealand, a place so small that the prime minister gets asked for her views on a hospital patient discovered sex.

Colbert: “They have sex at the Auckland hospital? We have got to get socialised medicine in this country.”

Watch the full clip here:

9.20am: ‘A day I’ll never forget’: prime minister marks 20th anniversary of 9/11

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern has released a statement “expressing unity with all victims, families and loved ones affected by the September 11 2001 terrorist attacks, and all terrorist attacks around the world since, including in New Zealand”.

“I was in the United States on 9/11, and it’s a day I’ll never forget. I still have the front pages of the newspapers from that time because it instantly felt like a moment from which everything would change,” she said.

“I saw first hand the shock and fear that goes hand in hand with terrorism.”

She noted that New Zealand had seen similar motivations in the March 15 attacks.

“That experience is why New Zealand has chosen to play a leading role in tackling online violent extremism,” she said.

“Ultimately our greatest defence against terrorism is to build diverse, inclusive societies in which we welcome and celebrate difference and where violent extremist ideologies of any kind are rejected.

“As the Imam of Al Noor mosque recently said in response to our most recent terror attack, all terrorists are the same, regardless of their ideology, they stand for hate and we all stand for peace and love. May that be a legacy we all work hard to continue.”

9.10am: New locations of interest added

The Ministry of Health has this morning added another four new locations of interest, all in South Auckland. The earliest visit was on September 3 and the latest on September 8, and the locations include superettes, a vegetable store and a laundry. All four new additions, along with some updates to existing locations of interest, can be viewed on our locations on interest page (select ‘today’ to view the latest updates)

8.45am: ‘Come on down to the drive through’: Weekend mass vaccination events ready for crowds

Even more spaces will be made available at Auckland’s mass vaccination centres today, reports RNZ, as those who were vaccinated at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau at the end of July come due for their second shot.

Those people have received invites to attend this weekend’s mass events at the Airport Park and Ride in Māngere or Trusts Arena in Henderson, both of which are drive-through. Northern Region Health Coordination Centre vaccination programme lead Matt Hannant said both sites are well equipped for the expected surge.

“We’ve got more people working in the cold chain, more vaccinators and more of the folk who greet people and look after them when they’re driving around the centre,” he said.

Airport Park and Ride is also accepting bookings for first doses and Hannant said there are still plenty of spaces. “A key message from us is if you haven’t had your first dose, come on down to the drive through. We’d be really pleased to see you down there,” he said.

Meanwhile the mass vaccination event catering for Auckland’s Tongan community is in its second day at the Free Wesleyan Church Of Tonga in Favona.

The aim was to vaccinate up to 600 people a day, but that goal has been smashed, according to Pacific Response Co-ordination Team chair Pakilau Manase Lua.

No bookings are necessary at any of today’s mass vaccination events.

Yesterday’s numbers

There were 11 new Covid-19 cases in the community, all in Auckland.

There were 27 people in hospital, four in the ICU.

Auckland will remain in alert level four until at least Tuesday.