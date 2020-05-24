Covid-19 live updates, May 24: Iwi concern over RMA overhaul, a sobering NYT front page

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level two – read The Spinoff’s giant explainer about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

11.40am: Iwi raise concern over government’s RMA overhaul

A south Auckland iwi is raising concern that its cultural and historical interests could be trampled if the government passes legislation fast-tracking the resource consent process. Protections for Māori heritage, including consultation with mana whenua and the concept of kaitiakitanga, is enshrined in the Resource Management Act as it stands. But the government wants to pass legislation temporarily enabling developers to bypass the Act in favour of a fast-tracked consenting process as it looks to inject life into the country’s economy.

The Hui reported this morning that south Auckland iwi Ngāti Te Ata is worried cultural sites will be destroyed under the proposed changes. Its consents manager Edith Tuhimata said she currently has to look over hundreds of consents every few weeks due to the rapid intensification taking place in south Auckland. “We’re struggling to keep up with it now so if they fast-track this stuff, what will happen to our cultural heritage that lies in this area?”

Waiuku kaumatua George Flavell told The Hui important cultural sites are already being bulldozed. That situation may get worse if the consent process speeds up, he said. Ngāti Te Ata spokesman Roimata Minhinnick said the iwi had serious questions about Māori participation in the new process. “You’ve got the future generations’ identity at risk, and the heritage that goes along with that identity,” he said.

10.30: A sobering front page from the New York Times

The front page of The New York Times today is just a list of 1000 of the nearly 100,000 Americans who have died from Covid-19. “None were mere numbers,” the page’s standfirst reads. It has been released as President Donald Trump golfs at one of his Virginia resorts.

10.20am: A report from post-pandemic Queenstown

Queenstown is one of the New Zealand locations hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic. Much of the southern city’s economy was built upon an international tourism industry which disappeared overnight. Unemployment there is now predicted to hit 30%. The Salvation Army is predicting a looming “refugee crisis” where thousands of migrant workers will be trapped by visa restrictions and limits on flights out of the country.

George Driver has surveyed the situation in what was once one of the country’s most affluent and desirable locations. He’s found a place reeling from the sudden downturn, with discounts on just about every service and product in town. But some businesses are still buzzing, the town is still one of the most beautiful in the world, and there is an undercurrent of hope if you scratch a little below the surface. You can read his report here.

9.45am: Hooton stepping back from media commentary

The prominent right-wing pundit Matthew Hooton is stepping back from media commentary after taking on unpaid, as-yet unspecified work for new National leader Todd Muller. BusinessDesk journalist Pattrick Smellie raised questions about the role Hooton was playing in Muller’s leadership bid while still acting as a commentator for RNZ and the Herald in a column printed on Friday. “Heaven knows how Radio New Zealand chose repeatedly to use lobbyist Matthew Hooton as a commentator on Muller’s challenge this week, when most journalists know that Hooton has been working on Muller’s behalf to help achieve this outcome,” he wrote.

In an article for The Herald today, political reporter Claire Trevett said Hooton has brought into the Muller team on Wednesday. Hooton has now issued a statement to RNZ’s Mediawatch saying he gave Muller his “personal support” in a phone call that day. New National deputy Nikki Kaye then asked him to travel to Wellington on Thursday, ahead of Muller’s challenge at noon on Friday, he said. He still went ahead with some media appearances on Friday, being interviewed on Morning Report and submitting a column arguing Muller was the only choice for National leader to the Herald. In both cases he disclosed that he had been a friend of Muller’s for more than 30 years but did not say he was linked to the campaign.

Hooton told Mediawatch he agreed to help Muller on an unpaid basis after his win over Bridges, and had withdrawn from his regular commentary slots on RNZ’s Nine to Noon and in the Herald. “Obviously I’m too conflicted right now to do any media commentary.”

8.30am: Pressure grows on Boris Johnson’s top advisor to resign

Pressure is growing on a top Boris Johnson advisor to resign following reports that he repeatedly ignored government advice on movement during the UK’s lockdown. The Guardian and The Mirror yesterday reported that Dominic Cummings was spoken to by police on March 31 after he was seen more than 400km from his London home in Durham, where he’d traveled with his family despite showing symptoms of Covid-19. Downing Street issued a statement saying Cummings made the trip to stay near his parents’ house because he wanted to have support for his young child while he and his wife were sick.

Though the travel would appear to be in breach of official advice to “stay home, save lives”, UK government ministers rallied behind Cummings following the revelations. Health minister Matt Hancock tweeted that his move was “entirely right” and MP Michael Gove tweeted that “taking care of your wife and child is not a crime“.

The Mirror has now issued a new report showing Cummings was seen again in Durham on April 19, days after he was photographed back at work in London on April 14. The Guardian has tracked down another witness who also saw Cummings at Barnard Castle, a tourist town 30 miles from Durham, on April 12. The UK was still in lockdown during both sightings.

Political leaders across the spectrum have called for Cummings to be sacked. “It’s rather insulting to the millions who’ve made sacrifices to keep to the government’s own rules for cabinet ministers now to be prioritising the career of Johnson’s spin doctor-in-chief above the public’s health and well-being,” said Ed Davey, acting leader of the Liberal Democrats. Labour has called for an urgent inquiry into the reports. Some UK residents have pointed out that they’ve had to sacrifice seeing their dying relatives to comply with lockdown rules.

Cummings was one of the architects of the Vote Leave campaign which paved the way for Brexit, and is seen as one of Johnson’s most trusted and influential advisors.

7.55am: New York’s daily death toll dips below 100

The death toll from Covid-19 has dipped below 100 per day in New York for the first time since late-March. Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed 84 people died from the virus yesterday. He hailed the toll as a positive step while acknowledging it is still a “hideous number” by normal standards.

New York has been one of the global epicentres for Covid-19. It has nearly 200,000 confirmed cases of the virus, and was recording around 800 daily deaths in early April. Though it is still recording the highest daily increases in infections in the US, other states are now starting to see rapid growth in their case numbers. A new study reported by The Washington Post found that the virus could be spreading uncontrolled in 24 states, mainly in the South and the Midwest.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has been criticised for golfing at one of his Virginia resorts as the death toll continues to grow.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories

No new cases of Covid-19 were reported. The total number of confirmed and probable cases stands at 1,504 of which 1,455 (97%) have recovered.

The NZ COVID Tracer app has now recorded 324,000 registrations – 31,000 more than at the same time on Friday.

New Zealand has joined the vaccine race as a group of wealthy investors have contributed half a million dollars in funding for a new local company called Covid-19 Vaccine Corporation Ltd (CVC).

National’s new leader Todd Muller pledged to take the small business minister portfolio if he becomes prime minister. He also clarified that he was opposed to euthanasia and cannabis but not same-sex marriage.

There are calls for the resignation of Dominic Cummings, a key adviser to British prime minister Boris Johnson, after he was caught breaking lockdown rules while displaying Covid-19 symptoms last month.

