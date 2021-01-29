Live updates, January 29: ‘Better picture’ of new Covid cases expected today

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for January 29, keeping you up to date with the latest local and international news. Reach me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

8.00am: ‘Better picture’ of new Covid cases expected today

Ashley Bloomfield yesterday promised some clarity for nervous Aucklanders who want to know whether to can their long weekend plans.

The next Covid-19 update is scheduled, as always, for 1pm today when Bloomfield and the Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins will provide the latest on contact tracing and testing following the new community cases.

“We will have a very good picture [today], especially with all the testing that has been done,” Bloomfield told reporters.

Yesterday, Hipkins said there remained “no evidence” of community transmission, despite the three Covid-infected individuals – all of whom have the South African variant of the virus – spending almost a fortnight out of managed isolation.

Meanwhile, the opposition is continuing its push for a full review of all managed isolation facilities.

National’s Covid-19 response spokesperson Chris Bishop said: “There is still evidence of cohort mingling in MIQ facilities, where recent arrivals are able to mix and mingle with people coming towards the end of their stay. That doesn’t make sense.”

At the moment it looks like the top of the country might have got away with a very lucky escape, in the latest Covid scare. But we’re by no means out of the woods yet, despite no cases of community transmission yet being announced. As our live updates reports, the ministry yesterday confirmed that the two latest cases from the Pullman hotel to end up in the community are a father and daughter, and that there was a single chain of transmission between them and the Northland case. This means basically that one got it from the other, rather than the virus passing through other, unfound people first.

Still, there are plenty of questions hanging in the air from this incident. Toby Manhire wrapped them yesterday morning – some have now been addressed, others we’re still waiting on answers. For example – what exactly happened at the Pullman, and could it end up happening at other managed isolation facilities too? “While the Northland case was on the same floor as the person from whom it was contracted, this new pair were on another floor, leading experts to ask whether the infection might have spread via ventilation systems or water pipes,” wrote Manhire. Radio NZ reports this morning on calls to do a full audit of the managed isolation system.

It has also resulted in the lengthening of travel restrictions on New Zealanders by Australia. Yesterday the country announced it was putting another 72 hours on the suspension of quarantine-free travel from New Zealand, meaning at this stage it will recommence on Sunday night. But, will it really? If more cases are in fact found in the community, that will be deeply unlikely.

Meanwhile, the Northland case has resulted in a decision from the Māori Party to avoid travelling up to Waitangi Day this year, reports One News. They said their decision was based on standing by iwi who are concerned about travel into the Northland region right now, offering support as well to the community checkpoints in the area. More information on whether the PM and other government MPs will attend is expected in the coming days.

7.30am: Yesterday’s headlines



Genome sequencing linked the pair of new Covid-19 cases – an adult and a child – to the same strain of the virus detected at the Pullman Hotel.

The Ministry of Health said it had found no evidence of community transmission from the new Covid-19 cases. Investigations are continuing into how they caught the virus.

The prime minister said “extra requirements” were being considered for people who leave MIQ.

Australia again placed a 72 hour halt on quarantine-free travel from New Zealand. At this stage quarantine-free travel across the Tasman will recommence on Sunday night.

Trade minister Damien O’Connor reportedly ruffled feathers in the Australian government by advising them to speak with ‘more diplomacy’ when dealing with China.

The Māori Party announced it would not attend Waitangi this Waitangi Day “on iwi advice” following the emergence of Covid-19 in Northland over the weekend.

The Sounds like Summer Festival set to take place in Matakana this weekend was cancelled due to the ongoing Covid situation.

The government unveiled a suite of climate pledges including a promise to fully decarbonise buses by 2035.