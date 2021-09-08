Haz Beats and the time Home Brew took a goat to the music awards

Producer Haz Beats (Home Brew, Team Dynamite, YGB) tells us about his first gig, taking a goat to the Aotearoa Music Awards and more on this week’s episode of FIRST.

The 2012 New Zealand Music Awards are likely to be remembered for one of two things: the arrival of Six60 (six awards including Best Group and Single of the Year), and the fact there was a goat on the red carpet. Of the two, the goat is probably the more memorable.

The goat was a guest of Auckland hip hop heroes Home Brew, who picked up the Best Urban / Hip Hop Album award that night for their self-titled debut LP. And according to producer Haz Beats, it wasn’t the goat’s first time in the spotlight. It also starred in Taika Waititi’s film Boy in 2010.

A goat at the Aotearoa Music Awards may have been a one-off, but Haz Beats has been back plenty of times – either as a member of Home Brew or Team Dynamite. The latter’s new album Respect the Process came out earlier this year, with the single ‘Dragon Fruit’ (featuring Louis Baker) named in the top 20 for the 2021 APRA Silver Scroll.

