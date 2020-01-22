January 22, 2020

Extremely Hot and Incredibly Sweaty: A Papercuts summer reading special

| Guest writer
Podcast

Welcome back to Papercuts, our monthly books podcast hosted by Louisa Kasza, Jenna Todd and Kiran Dass.

BOOKS AND OTHER TOPICS MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE

BOOKS NEWS:

Romance Writers of America Controversy

Booker Prize judges announced

Ockham New Zealand Book Awards longlist announced January 30, 2020

Elizabeth Wurtzel, author of Prozac Nation has died

Margaret Atwood in New Zealand

BOOK REVIEWS:

Kiran:
Late in the Day by Tessa Hadley
The Bradshaw Variations by Rachel Cusk
Weather by Jenny Offill

Jenna:
The Trauma Cleaner by Sarah Krasnostein
Ducks, Newburyport by Lucy Ellmann
Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

Louisa:
A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles
Tales of the City by Armistead Maupin

NOT BOOKS:

Kiran:
Desert Island Dishes podcast

Missing Richard Simmons podcast

Jenna
The CasketeersBachelor US

Louisa:
Cats

THE TBR PILE:

Kiran:
American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins
Strange Hotel by Eimear McBride
Actress by Anne Enright
At the Pond: Swimming at the Hampstead Heath Ladies’ Pond by v/a
We Are Made of Diamond Stuff by Isabel Waidner

JT:
American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins
The Copenhagen Trilogy by Tove Ditlevsen

LK:
All Among the Barley by Melissa Harrison
Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy

ALSO MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:
Speedboat by Renata Adler
Sleepless Nights by Elizabeth Hardwick
Dept. of Speculation by Jenny Offill
Completely Perfect by Felicity Cloake
Obscure podcast
How to Make the Perfect Martini
How to Make the Perfect Bloody Mary

