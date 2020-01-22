Extremely Hot and Incredibly Sweaty: A Papercuts summer reading special

Welcome back to Papercuts, our monthly books podcast hosted by Louisa Kasza, Jenna Todd and Kiran Dass.

BOOKS AND OTHER TOPICS MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE

BOOKS NEWS:

Romance Writers of America Controversy

Booker Prize judges announced

Ockham New Zealand Book Awards longlist announced January 30, 2020

Elizabeth Wurtzel, author of Prozac Nation has died

Margaret Atwood in New Zealand

BOOK REVIEWS:

Kiran:

Late in the Day by Tessa Hadley

The Bradshaw Variations by Rachel Cusk

Weather by Jenny Offill

Jenna:

The Trauma Cleaner by Sarah Krasnostein

Ducks, Newburyport by Lucy Ellmann

Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

Louisa:

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

Tales of the City by Armistead Maupin

NOT BOOKS:

Kiran:

Desert Island Dishes podcast

Missing Richard Simmons podcast

Jenna

The CasketeersBachelor US

Louisa:

Cats

THE TBR PILE:

Kiran:

American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins

Strange Hotel by Eimear McBride

Actress by Anne Enright

At the Pond: Swimming at the Hampstead Heath Ladies’ Pond by v/a

We Are Made of Diamond Stuff by Isabel Waidner

JT:

American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins

The Copenhagen Trilogy by Tove Ditlevsen

LK:

All Among the Barley by Melissa Harrison

Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy

ALSO MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:

Speedboat by Renata Adler

Sleepless Nights by Elizabeth Hardwick

Dept. of Speculation by Jenny Offill

Completely Perfect by Felicity Cloake

Obscure podcast

How to Make the Perfect Martini

How to Make the Perfect Bloody Mary