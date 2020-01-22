Extremely Hot and Incredibly Sweaty: A Papercuts summer reading special

Welcome back to Papercuts, our monthly books podcast hosted by Louisa Kasza, Jenna Todd and Kiran Dass.
To listen use the player below or download this episode (right click and save). Feel free to subscribe via iTunes, RSS or via your favourite podcast client. Follow our twitter @papercutspod
BOOKS AND OTHER TOPICS MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE
BOOKS NEWS:
Romance Writers of America Controversy
Ockham New Zealand Book Awards longlist announced January 30, 2020
Elizabeth Wurtzel, author of Prozac Nation has died
Margaret Atwood in New Zealand
BOOK REVIEWS:
Kiran:
Late in the Day by Tessa Hadley
The Bradshaw Variations by Rachel Cusk
Weather by Jenny Offill
Jenna:
The Trauma Cleaner by Sarah Krasnostein
Ducks, Newburyport by Lucy Ellmann
Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid
Louisa:
A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles
Tales of the City by Armistead Maupin
NOT BOOKS:
Kiran:
Desert Island Dishes podcast
Missing Richard Simmons podcast
Jenna
The CasketeersBachelor US
Louisa:
Cats
THE TBR PILE:
Kiran:
American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins
Strange Hotel by Eimear McBride
Actress by Anne Enright
At the Pond: Swimming at the Hampstead Heath Ladies’ Pond by v/a
We Are Made of Diamond Stuff by Isabel Waidner
JT:
American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins
The Copenhagen Trilogy by Tove Ditlevsen
LK:
All Among the Barley by Melissa Harrison
Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy
ALSO MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:
Speedboat by Renata Adler
Sleepless Nights by Elizabeth Hardwick
Dept. of Speculation by Jenny Offill
Completely Perfect by Felicity Cloake
Obscure podcast
How to Make the Perfect Martini
How to Make the Perfect Bloody Mary
The Spinoff Weekly compiles the best stories of the week – an essential guide to modern life in New Zealand, emailed out on Monday evenings.