On creating a great side hustle, with the founder of Thing Industries and Wrappy

Business is Boring is a weekly podcast series presented by The Spinoff in association with Callaghan Innovation. Host Simon Pound speaks with innovators and commentators focused on the future of New Zealand. This week he talks to Bridie Picot, founder of Thing Industries and Wrappy.

This week’s podcast is a chat about turning cool ideas into great businesses, around day jobs and family responsibilities, and having the end product be picked up by some of the great taste arbiters in the world.

Bridie Picot started out in New Zealand, and then went to London and New York, working at some of the most influential ad agencies in the world. At the same time, she always had an interest in design, thoughtful and warm characterful pieces. She turned this love into Thing Industries, a partnership with a New Zealand based designer. The brand grew, running fashion collaborations, was named ‘maker of the year’ by local magazine Urbis, and was featured in Wallpaper* and the New York Times for its playful products like the Banana Pillow and a chair with no seat.

Bridie went on to launch Wrappy, a design-led gift-wrap business, and also The Shack, an artfully composed rental project in upstate New York. To talk making it in the Big Apple and turning ideas into reality, we caught up with Bridie in the studio on a visit home.

