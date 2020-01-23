Blunt Umbrellas on being at the pointy end of innovation

Business is Boring is a weekly podcast series presented by The Spinoff in association with Callaghan Innovation. Host Simon Pound speaks with innovators and commentators focused on the future of New Zealand. This week he talks to Greig Brebner from Blunt Umbrellas.

This week on the podcast is a business that began with the realisation that umbrellas really sucked.

Today, Blunt Umbrellas sell brollies for five-to-10 times more than the rest of the market, are found in countries all around the world, and have now sold over a million units of their signature styles.

Through fashion collaborations, a lot of market building, and clever design, Blunt has created its own section of the market for its strong, beautifully designed, windproof umbrellas that won’t take your eye out or head straight to landfill.

To talk about making an idea into reality, the importance of a clear vision, and loving bad weather, creator and inventor Greig Brebner joined the podcast.

