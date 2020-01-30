The app saving patients from countless hours in emergency department queues

Business is Boring is a weekly podcast series presented by The Spinoff in association with Callaghan Innovation. Host Simon Pound speaks with innovators and commentators focused on the future of New Zealand. This week he talks to Morris Pita from EmergencyQ.

You might be unlucky enough to have experienced sitting with a kid at an emergency department, wondering just how long it might take and if you were even in the right place.

It’s not a nice feeling nor a very productive one, which led this week’s podcast guest to take a side-step from a successful academic and business career into software entrepreneurship. He made an app called EmergencyQ that works with DHBs and emergency and community health providers to make sure everyone gets the fastest, most appropriate care for their needs. It’s saving hospitals millions in dollars and patients from countless hours of waiting, meaning stretched emergency departments can better prioritise working on the highest-need cases.

To talk the journey, the goals of EmergencyQ and economic development, founder Morris Pita joined Business is Boring for a chat.

