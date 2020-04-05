Books podcast: Papercuts under lockdown

Book news
How the NZ book scene is reaching people while we are under lockdown, including microbiologist extraordinaire Siouxsie Wiles’ tips on lending books during lockdown: “If you are sharing or borrowing hard copy books outside of your bubble you might want to quarantine them for three days before getting stuck in.”
The Ockham Book Awards: Kiran is an Ockham Fiction Champion
Animalia by Jean-Baptiste Del Amo, tr. Frank Wynne (Fitzcarraldo Editions) has won the Republic of Consciousness 2020 Prize
Book reviews
KD: The Lonely City: Adventures in the Art of Being Alone by Olivia Laing. Her forthcoming book Funny Weather: Art in an Emergency is published soon; she writes about it here. Two other soothing books for lockdown are Wanderlust and Field Guide to Getting Lost both by Rebecca Solnit.
LK: Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking by Samin Nosrat.
JT: Cherry Beach by Laura McPhee-Browne
Not books
KD: Nathan for You: the ‘Finding Frances’ episode
LK: The Spinoff’s The Real Pod podcast – RIP
JT: Chris Parker’s Felt Animals on Instagram, cartoonist Sarah Laing’s Covid-19 Diaries, Yoga with Adriene, and online Zumba
The To-Be-Read Pile
KD: Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell, Notes from an Apocalypse by Mark O’Connell, The Willd Laughter by Caoilinn Hughes, Utopia Avenue by David Mitchell, Specimen by Madison Hamill, Hurricane Season by Fernanda Melchor (60 pages away from finishing), A Girl’s Story by Annie Ernaux
LK: Don’t Go to Sleep in the Dark by Celia Fremlin, Torpor by Chris Kraus, Postcards From the Edge by Carrie Fisher. Untold Night and Day by Bae Suah, translated from the Korean by Deborah Smith.
JT: The Third Rainbow Girl by Emma Copley Eisenberg, Adults by Emma Jane Unsworth, Rest and Be Thankful by Emma Glass, Going Dark by Julia Ebner, State Highway One by Sam Coley and The Days of Abandonment by Elena Ferrante.
