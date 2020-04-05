Books podcast: Papercuts under lockdown

Well, we’ve all said we wish we had more time to read and now we’ve got what we wished for. Jenna, Kiran and Louisa delve into some book news (that’s not too heavy for our weary heads), book reviews, not books and to-be-read piles. Tune in, switch your brain off and start making some notes for your upcoming post-quarantine reads. Remember to wait for your local to open again! #bookshopswillbeback #waitforyourbookshop

Book news

How the NZ book scene is reaching people while we are under lockdown, including microbiologist extraordinaire Siouxsie Wiles’ tips on lending books during lockdown: “If you are sharing or borrowing hard copy books outside of your bubble you might want to quarantine them for three days before getting stuck in.”

The Ockham Book Awards: Kiran is an Ockham Fiction Champion

Animalia by Jean-Baptiste Del Amo, tr. Frank Wynne (Fitzcarraldo Editions) has won the Republic of Consciousness 2020 Prize

Book reviews

KD: The Lonely City: Adventures in the Art of Being Alone by Olivia Laing. Her forthcoming book Funny Weather: Art in an Emergency is published soon; she writes about it here. Two other soothing books for lockdown are Wanderlust and Field Guide to Getting Lost both by Rebecca Solnit.

LK: Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking by Samin Nosrat.

JT: Cherry Beach by Laura McPhee-Browne

Not books

KD: Nathan for You: the ‘Finding Frances’ episode

LK: The Spinoff’s The Real Pod podcast – RIP

JT: Chris Parker’s Felt Animals on Instagram, cartoonist Sarah Laing’s Covid-19 Diaries, Yoga with Adriene, and online Zumba

The To-Be-Read Pile

KD: Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell, Notes from an Apocalypse by Mark O’Connell, The Willd Laughter by Caoilinn Hughes, Utopia Avenue by David Mitchell, Specimen by Madison Hamill, Hurricane Season by Fernanda Melchor (60 pages away from finishing), A Girl’s Story by Annie Ernaux

LK: Don’t Go to Sleep in the Dark by Celia Fremlin, Torpor by Chris Kraus, Postcards From the Edge by Carrie Fisher. Untold Night and Day by Bae Suah, translated from the Korean by Deborah Smith.

JT: The Third Rainbow Girl by Emma Copley Eisenberg, Adults by Emma Jane Unsworth, Rest and Be Thankful by Emma Glass, Going Dark by Julia Ebner, State Highway One by Sam Coley and The Days of Abandonment by Elena Ferrante.

