The Real Pod: The Bachelorette NZ moves to Big Dad’s farm

The Real Pod reassembles to dissect the fifth week of The Bachelorette NZ, with special thanks to Nando’s.

The boys have escaped jail for the Argentinian countryside this week, complete with rabbit hunting and a whole lot of prickles. Steve tries to serenade his way to a kiss, Liam goes on a jean short journey and Mike finally lets down those handsome walls. Logan is writing a rom-com, Jesse is writing poetry and Michael is still trying to write the perfect cake recipe.

On the pod, things are evolving too. Duncan has changed his mind (again) about Richie, Jane needs to go to hospitable with a chronic case of missing Tavita-itis and Alex has some more feelings about eggs. It’s The Real Pod and it’s about as real as it gets.

