Papercuts quarantine pod #3: Ockhamdown special

Book news

“This proposition that writers just do their work for love is a scurrilous attack on the integrity of all authors,” says Dame Fiona Kidman.

Book reviews

KD: A Terrible Country by Keith Gessen (Fitzcarraldo Editions)

LK: The Secret History by Donna Tartt (Penguin)

JT: Ripiro Beach by Caroline Barron (Bateman Books)

Not books

KD: Los Angeles is Burning by Anna Rankin on Newsroom

LK: The Good Place on Netflix and The Wondrous Adventures of Mittens

JT: Nat’s What I Reckon on YouTube (with a mention of The Male Gayz).

The TBR pile

KD: The Discomfort of Evening by Marieke Lucas Rijneveld, Handiwork by Sara Baume

LK: Iceland by Dominic Hoey, This Sweet Sickness by Patricia Highsmith, Supper Club by Lara Williams, Friendship by Emily Gould

JT: Fake Baby by Amy McDaid, Pearly Gates by Owen Marshall, Jillian by Halle Butler

Also mentioned

The Man Without a Face: The Unlikely Rise of Vladimir Putin by Masha Gessen

Utopia Avenue by David Mitchell

The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt

The Little Friend by Donna Tartt

American Psycho by Bret Easton Ellis

Less than Zero by Bret Easton Ellis

The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls

Lola the Aro Park cat

