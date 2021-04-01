Business is Boring: How Fix & Fogg is cracking the US nut butter market

From humble hole-in-the-wall beginnings, Wellington-based Fix & Fogg is now one of the hottest nut butter companies in the world. Founder and CEO Roman Jewell tells Business is Boring how it all happened.

Six years ago two married successful international corporate lawyers were expecting their first child. With this big change in their life they wanted to do something meaningful, sustainable – and delicious. So they decided to leave behind the security and certainty of hard earned study and prestigious careers and start a brand new business selling nut butters. In an established market. At a premium price point. From Wellington. With a new baby.

What they created was Fix & Fogg, named for two adventurers in Around the World in 80 days, and it’s turned out to be a great tale. From boutique beginnings, and small hole-in-the-wall outlets they’ve picked up fans, stockists and now great success around the world.

Today they’re available in hundreds of stores across the US, are a top seller on Amazon, and have just been called the best-flavoured nut butter you can get in New York Magazine. Co-founder and CEO Roman Jewell joins us this week to talk about the journey, following your dreams, doing things the right way and making it in America.

