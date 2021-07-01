Business is Boring: Shotgun’s ride from biking brainwave to global business

Shotgun co-founder Dan Necklen joins Simon Pound to talk about designing a new type of kids’ bike seat and taking it to the world.

Follow Business is Boring on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast provider.

You might have seen the super cute kids’ bike seats popping up on mountain bikes, where the little one sits between the arms of the rider and has their own handlebars. The company making them is called Shotgun, and they have the coolest web address: kidsrideshotgun.com.

What you might not have realised is that this is a New Zealand innovation, born out of a family wanting to go mountain biking together, and a successful pre-order campaign. From a couple of bike riding mates turning the idea over together, it’s grown to be sold all over the world, with new products and a bigger goal to get kids off screens – and to ultimately raise the next generation of mountain bikers.

To talk about the journey from bike ride to global business, what’s involved in growing a product from Tauranga to the world and what comes next, Shotgun co-founder Dan Necklen joined Business is Boring for a chat.

Follow Business is Boring on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast provider.