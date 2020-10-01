How to launch a print magazine in the time of coronavirus

Business is Boring is a weekly podcast series presented by The Spinoff in association with Callaghan Innovation. Host Simon Pound speaks with innovators and commentators focused on the future of New Zealand. This week he’s joined by Simon Farrell-Green, founder of Here magazine.

This podcast has always had a special interest in the ways people have managed to keep making things happen while the world seems to be falling apart. This week’s guest did just that when he crowdfunded and launched a new magazine title during a time of extreme uncertainty; a time when magazines were effectively banned in New Zealand.

Simon Farrell-Green will be familiar to many listeners from his years of food reviews and feature writing for Metro, bfm, Eat Here Now and Kia Ora, and was also the editor of Home magazine. When Home’s publisher, Bauer Media, folded in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, Simon wasted little time in launching a new title of his own with the backing of a successful Boosted campaign.

The magazine, Here, is a colourful and fun celebration of the magazine format that acts as a time capsule of design and these times. With the second issue out now, Simon joined Business is Boring to talk about the journey.

Download now, subscribe through Apple Podcasts, or visit Business is Boring on Acast or Spotify