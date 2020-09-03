The bestselling NZ author behind Mystic, TVNZ’s latest teen series

Business is Boring is a weekly podcast series presented by The Spinoff in association with Callaghan Innovation. Host Simon Pound speaks with innovators and commentators focused on the future of New Zealand. This week he talks to Stacy Gregg, author of Pony Club Secrets and The Princess and the Foal.

After building a successful career in journalism specialising in fashion writing as the founder of Runway Reporter, Stacy Gregg decided it was time for a change. So she left the world of media and began writing books for children.

It was a leap of faith. Her new subject matter – ponies and horses – wasn’t in vogue with publishers at the time, but it was something she loved and were stories she wanted to tell. It wasn’t long before Gregg’s stories found an audience both here and overseas, and she’s now one of Aotearoa’s most internationally successful and locally awarded writers. Her Pony Club Secrets and Pony Club Rivals series, as well as her standalone novels like The Princess and the Foal, have so far sold more than two million copies.

But it was no overnight success: 20-plus years of dedicated and strategic work went into building the audience, market and world of the books, as well as the TV adaption Mystic which is out now on TVNZ. It’s a great series combining an environmental message with the characters and world of the Pony Club Secrets books.

To talk what goes into being an international best selling author, the business of books and what’s next, Stacy Gregg joined Business is Boring for a chat.

