Business is Boring: How The Good Registry is helping give better gifts

Business is Boring is a weekly podcast series presented by The Spinoff in association with Callaghan Innovation. Host Simon Pound speaks with innovators and commentators focused on the future of New Zealand. This week he’s joined by Christine Langdon, CEO of The Good Registry.

Giving gifts can be hard. And when you think about all the unwanted gifts that are given every year, you’re suddenly looking at a big wastage problem. What if people were instead able to give people the ability to pick a charity of their choice to give those gift dollars to instead?

That was the thought that started The Good Registry, a social enterprise that helps people and companies give the gift of giving. It supports a diverse roster of worthy local causes and has so far helped channel more than half a million dollars that might have otherwise been spent on Favourites and Instant Kiwis.

Co-founder and CEO Christine Langdon left a successful career in corporate communications to pursue the business. She joined us via Zoom from Wellington to discuss the journey, how it’s going and how a business wanting to do good can also do well.

Subscribe and listen to Business is Boring through Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast provider.