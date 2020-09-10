Business is Boring: Saving thousands of tonnes of zinc and acid from going to landfill

Business is Boring is a weekly podcast series presented by The Spinoff in association with Callaghan Innovation. Host Simon Pound speaks with innovators and commentators focused on the future of New Zealand. This week he talks to Jonathan Ring, CEO of C-Prize winning company Zincovery.

Considering how important steel is to so much of the construction and manufacturing industry, it hasn’t seen a great deal of environmentally-friendly innovation. That’s especially true of galvanised steel (steel that’s covered in a protective layer of zinc to help it last longer) with the process creating waste problems that see tonnes of valuable resources usually go down the drain.

But now a New Zealand company has a plan to fix this and create the first clean process, and it’s an idea that’s getting noticed. Zincovery has just won the $100,000 C-Prize – the Callaghan Innovation challenge to find environmental answers through clever business innovation.

To talk about the C-Prize and creating change in the construction and manufacturing industries, Zincovery CEO Jonathan Ring joined Simon Pound this week for a chat.

Download now, subscribe through Apple Podcasts, or visit Business is Boring on Acast or Spotify