Business is Boring: How do you become CEO of one of NZ’s biggest insurers?

Business is Boring is a weekly podcast series presented by The Spinoff in association with Callaghan Innovation. Host Simon Pound speaks with innovators and commentators focused on the future of New Zealand. This week he’s joined by Blair Turnbull, CEO of Tower Insurance.

One of the things we get asked for on this podcast is to hear from people involved in business who aren’t necessarily all-or-nothing entrepreneurs. So this year we’re sharing a few more stories of people doing interesting, big and different things in business. This week’s guest is one such example – someone who recently returned home to New Zealand to take on the CEO role at Tower, one of our big listed insurance companies.

Blair Turnbull had a big role at ASB before heading overseas and working with Aviva – an insurer out of London with 30 million-plus customers. Turnbull led digital, retail and innovation functions, looking after 15 million customers before being shoulder-tapped to come back home to run Tower.

To learn a bit about how the insurance game works, what it takes to grow into a CEO role, and what innovation is coming our way in insurance, Blair Turnbull joined Business is Boring for a chat.

