The NZ company striving to make sheep milk a thing

This week he talks to Scottie Chapman from Spring Sheep Milk Co.

New Zealand is famous all around the world for sheep and for milk. But what it hasn’t been so well known for is sheep milk.

That’s right, sheep milk. It’s an alternative milk on the rise across South East Asia. It’s easier to digest than cow’s milk and has a way lower environmental impact than traditional dairy. And although it might sound like it would take a lot of sheep to get volumes up, some selective breeding and local smarts has meant Spring Sheep Milk Co has found a way to make this primary product into a high-value export.

And it’s not the first time that company’s CEO has pulled that off. Scottie Chapman had his first big success with Old Mout cider, the brand he started that led huge category growth and made supermarket cider a mainstay. That business was then sold to DB and Heineken and it’s gone on to be one of the biggest ciders in the world. And you know what? When he started that journey people told him cider wasn’t popular. He proved them wrong, so will he also be right about sheep milk?

To talk about what sheep milk is used for and why sheep make a lot more sense for the world than cows, Scottie Chapman joined us for a half-hour chat.

