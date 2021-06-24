Business is Boring: How to sell a fast-growing company

Scroll Media founder Jane Ormsby joins Simon Pound to talk innovation in the online ad industry and share some tips for selling a business.

The internet turned media publishing and advertising upside down, and continues to shake it around. The kind of ads to which reputable sites sometimes have to resort to pay the bills can be depressing, like those links at the bottom of stories with headlines like “You won’t believe what these child stars look like now” or “Four surefire ways to cure cancer with Bitcoin”.

Surely having more trusted ads would help titles retain trust from their readers, and add value for everyone? That was part of the idea behind Scroll Media, a network of trusted publishers and ads, increasing returns for publishers, and helping their sites feel more premium.

It’s the latest venture from an online ad industry innovator Jane Ormsby, who built an earlier online advertising inventory network, Response Directive, into an Australasian market leader. She then used her online publishing expertise to work with APN (now NZME) as it tackled digital, leading the paywall at The Listener and launching Bite, before creating Scroll Media in 2018.

To talk about the journey, the future of advertising and share tips for selling a business, Jane Ormsby joined Business is Boring this week for a chat.

