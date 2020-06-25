The start-up boosting New Zealand’s craft beer culture with locally-grown yeast

Business is Boring is a weekly podcast series presented by The Spinoff in association with Callaghan Innovation. Host Simon Pound speaks with innovators and commentators focused on the future of New Zealand. This week he talks to Simon Cooke and Ryan Carville, founders of yeast company Froth Technologies.

A lot goes into making good beer. Fresh hops, malt, and water are all mixed by talented brewers who know the craft like the back of their hand. But one key ingredient that’s often overlooked by keen beer drinkers is the yeast.

Until recently, despite the booming local craft brewing scene, almost all yeast used was imported from a very small group of commercialised strains. The yeast being used didn’t even scrape the surface of the astounding variety of yeasts available, and their potential use in creating new, interesting beers.

Last year Wellington craft professionals Simon Cooke and Ryan Carville set out to change the scope of yeasts available for New Zealand brewers. And after a successful crowdfund last year, their company, Froth Technologies, is working with leading-edge technology and science to bring local yeast to the people.

To talk about their business journey and the world of brewing and yeast, Cooke and Carville joined Simon Pound on Business is Boring.

