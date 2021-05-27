Business is Boring: The bakery owner who wants NZ to start eating better bread

Bread and Butter’s Isabel Pasch tells Simon Pound why she thinks most loaves of bread we buy should come with a health warning, and why her company wants to change the world by changing what we eat.

The choices we make when it comes to the food we buy can have a huge impact. Agriculture, food culture and the industry behind them are huge contributors to climate issues, waste and the health of a society.

One local advocate for changing the world by changing what we eat is Isabel Pasch, who helps support organic production, local farmers market economics and healthful baking. She is part of Kelmarna Gardens, the Grey Lynn Farmers Market and majority owner at Bread and Butter, a boutique chain of bakeries and cafes that focus on traditional sourdough fermentation and as many locally sourced and organic ingredients as possible.

Unlike most supermarket white bread, which she believes is about as nutritional as a fizzy drink, Isabel’s Bread and Butter aims to make bread that’s good for you, your gut, and the planet. After a wild year of Covid response and change, Isabel’s business is now taking their bread outside of the metro regions, with a new pilot bakery in Whangaparāoa.

To talk about the journey, a mission for sustainable food, the politics of bread and what’s next, Isabel Pasch joined Business is Boring this week for a chat.

