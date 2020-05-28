Meet the New Zealand connection to e-commerce sensation Warby Parker

Business is Boring is a weekly podcast series presented by The Spinoff in association with Callaghan Innovation. Host Simon Pound speaks with innovators and commentators focused on the future of New Zealand. This week he talks to New Zealand investor and business advisor David Bell.

As a university professor at Wharton in the US, David Bell has taught many successful business founders and innovators. He’s been an investor in pioneering companies like Diapers.com, Bonobos and Harry’s, as well as one of the first investors and advisors to Warby Parker, the US glasses company that’s changing the way glasses are made, sold and priced.

Warby Parker’s innovative direct-to-consumer model allows people to get pairs sent to their houses to try on and then send back. It battles against monster incumbents that own the whole distribution chain, charges what they like, and still manages to make cool glasses affordable. It’s now a retail phenomenon.

On a trip back to New Zealand, we caught up with David to talk about the ever-evolving world of digital commerce.

