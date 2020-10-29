Fuel50 is changing HR software to fit the new ways we work

Business is Boring is a weekly podcast series presented by The Spinoff in association with Callaghan Innovation. Host Simon Pound speaks with innovators and commentators focused on the future of New Zealand. This week he’s joined by Jo Mills, co-founder of Fuel50.

The world of work has changed a lot recently meaning many of the HR processes employers and employees use are increasingly unfit for purpose. With the rise of the gig economy, people changing careers, new ways of working and a growing understanding of the value of people bringing their whole selves to work, the traditional approach of a strict job description, set hours and a once yearly review seem out of date but are still being used.

One company out to change that is Fuel50, founded by Jo Mills and Anne Fulton – two New Zealanders working to help some of the biggest US companies with their people strategy. Their AI-powered software takes into account all the permutations of shifting projects, personnel and interests, matching people up to work and creating new ways to allow managers and team members to shape their careers and lives in the best way for all.

The company is at the forefront of a lot of the conversations you might have heard about agile working, work-life balance and all the other good new things. To discuss this, the future of work, making it in the US, and an upcoming spot on Southern SaaS – the excellent software as a service conference for local stars – co-founder Jo Mills joined Business is Boring for a chat.

