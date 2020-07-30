How Preno is reimagining the future of hotel bookings

Business is Boring is a weekly podcast series presented by The Spinoff in association with Callaghan Innovation. Host Simon Pound speaks with innovators and commentators focused on the future of New Zealand. This week he talks to Amelia Gain from hotel booking software company Preno.

Covid-19 has changed the world for a lot of businesses, and one of the hardest hit sectors has been tourist accommodation. New Zealand is a bit lucky that we have domestic tourism as a possibility, but it’s hard out there, and this week’s guest knows all about it.

By age 28, Amelia Gain had already owned, run and sold a boutique hotel. She then launched Preno, a property management software system serving customers all over the world, from bed and breakfasts in Queenstown to luxury lodges in Morocco. To talk about the state of the industry in a post-Covid world, how she built the business and the importance of incubators and the future, she joined Simon Pound for a chat.

