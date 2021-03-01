Live updates, March 1: New Covid-19 case had contact with infected family during level three

Live coverage as the restrictions kick in and the search for a source of the latest infection continues. Auckland is now at alert level three, NZ at level two. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

9.10am: Government ‘both’ useless and complacent, controlling Covid-19 ‘not that hard’ – Collins

Judith Collins has called the government “both” useless and complacent after the return of Auckland into alert level three.

Speaking on Newstalk ZB, Collins admitted that while we are doing better than a lot of other countries, “it’s not that hard” to control Covid-19.

“[The government] started off with a hiss and a roar [and] got a lot of New Zealanders behind them to help them to perform and then it turns out… that if people don’t self-isolate they get told they’re a naughty boy or girl and that’s about it,” the National Party leader said.

Asked who was to blame – Jacinda Ardern or Ashley Bloomfield – Collins placed most responsibility with the PM. “This is Jacinda Ardern’s government, she’s the one who sets the parameters. She’s got a government that’s always quick to say ‘yes, we’re doing well’. We are doing well compared to other countries, but we have a population entirely isolated by an enormous moat and that’s only got five million people,” Collins said.

“It’s not that hard when you’ve got contact tracing being shown to be able to be used in overseas countries, like Taiwan, and then you have here in New Zealand where people are supposed to be self-isolating at home [and] the Ministry of Health rings them a few times, they’re not answering and [the ministry says] that’s a shame and puts the phone down.

“Everyone else pays for this incompetence.”

Asked whether the government was useless or complacent, Collins said “both”.

The Opposition has set out a five point plan to get our Covid-19 plan back on track, with rapid antigen testing at the forefront. Collins said that, were she the PM, Ashley Bloomfield would be well aware of that plan by now.

Five things the govt should do.

1. Rapid antigen testing. 15 min results

2. Rapid roll-out of testing at locations of interest

3. Higher intensity wastewater testing at sub-suburb level

4. Priority vaccinate S Akl

5. ⬆️ monitoring of self isolation and spot checks a la Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/CQjozhG4JX — Christopher Bishop (@cjsbishop) February 27, 2021

8.25am: PM expects travel times in and out of Auckland to be ‘considerably better’ today

The PM said travel times in and out of Auckland should be “considerably better today”, following reports of huge queues heading through the road checkpoints yesterday.

As with the previous lockdowns, travel is restricted in and out of the super city. Only those who normally live in Auckland are expected to be in the city this week. Several Spinoff staffers were caught up in the chaos yesterday, with one reporting a six hour trip between Hamilton and Auckland.

On RNZ, Jacinda Ardern said the traffic stops for those heading into the city were to stop “people unnecessarily coming in and out of Auckland”. She said just people who are normally resident in the city, or are transiting through, would be allowed to enter.

“We did ask that people choose different travel times to try and allow some of the congestion to subside,” said Ardern. “The army were brought in to create more personnel.”

In a statement, the police said they were “encouraged” by the response to the alert level changes yesterday morning.

“Police report the public has been cooperative and understanding, we thank motorists for their patience.”

7.40am: New Covid-19 case had contact with infected family during level three

Jacinda Ardern has confirmed a direct chain of transmission between the latest Covid-19 cases and an earlier infected family.

Cases M and N had contact with another infected family under the last level three lockdown in February – an obvious breach of our Covid-19 restrictions. It had not been disclosed to contact tracers.

Ardern told Newstalk ZB the best thing people can do is tell the truth.

“This was a family who was already identified as having Covid and so was part of contact tracing and did not identify that they did have contact with this family,” the prime minister said.

“So that means we go back, we reinterview and say ‘now that we have identified that this has happened, we haven’t had all of your contacts, are there others?’ and we do all we can to identify whether or not there’s anyone else that there’s been in contact with.”

Speaking on RNZ, Ardern called today’s news “frustrating”, but did not yet know why the information had not been disclosed. “I cannot tell you whether or not it was the fear of the fact that it occurred during level three, or lack of memory.”

The prime minister would not rule out further repercussions for those who break Covid-19 restrictions – but would not be drawn on what those repercussions could be. She did not believe the actions of Cases M and N to break Covid-19 restrictions were wilful. “We’ve got a model that acknowledges that humans make mistakes,” Ardern said. “Not only do we have a contact tracing system where we interview people and require them to isolate, but we also have restrictions. We’ve had level three restrictions, a requirement that families isolate, we’ve had an interview process – and it happens in this case that there have been breaches at both those levels.”

Ardern said, ultimately, a decision on repercussions for this particular family will be for the police.

National’s Covid-19 response spokesperson Chris Bishop said consequences are needed for those who break the rules as we now know what can happen if people ignore public health advice.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

If you haven’t checked the news, or got the phone alert, or talked to another living soul in the last 24 hours, you might not have heard that the alert levels have changed again. Auckland went to level three on Sunday morning, with the rest of the country back to level two, just a fortnight after the last such move. At this stage, it will last seven days – here are the rules for Auckland, and an updated list of locations of interest. So, what went wrong?

The government is casting this as a case of people not following the rules, with severe consequences. Radio NZ reports PM Jacinda Ardern noted people went to work when they shouldn’t have done so, and called on employers to ensure staff who should be self-isolating shouldn’t come in. She also asked people not to be aggressive with each other as a result of these cases – our live updates quoted her as saying “I want to acknowledge the frustration I’ve seen and I’ve heard overnight, particularly coming, rightly so, from many Aucklanders. No one wants Covid in our community. But we won’t beat it by turning on each other.” Particular social media frustration has been directed at a man who went to the gym after getting a Covid test, which later came back positive.

Covid-19 minister Chris Hipkins also weighed in on that, in an interview with Stuff that defended the decision to move the country back to level one so recently. “This potentially was avoidable if everybody had done exactly what they are asking to do at the different alert levels and in their different circumstances, but it’s clear that a number of people weren’t.” He also argued that the information in front of the government at the start of the week made a move to level one the best approach – a decision which in hindsight has played out badly, as decisions with an element of risk made with imperfect information sometimes do.

How badly? Many including Ardern have made the point that lockdowns themselves aren’t as big a problem as bouncing in and out of them at short notice. Parents and schools are now facing at least another week of disrupted learning. Businesses are now having to upend plans all over again. Events are being cancelled all over the place. Thousands of people faced hours in queues getting in and out of Auckland yesterday, with huge jams at regional borders. These outcomes and the uncertainty that comes with them are all direct consequences of the government’s decisions over the last fortnight, and have to be owned as such, even if the government can demonstrate that the decisions are justified.

Should those people who had been in the community while they should have been self-isolating face consequences? I’m personally deeply uneasy about that, and I’ll set out my thinking why. Firstly, the people going to work may have had no other economic choice. A Covid-19 Short-Term Absence Payment exists for affected businesses, but to the best of my knowledge it’s not clear if any direct financial support was offered to those who worked while they should have been self-isolating. Newsroom’s Marc Daalder put it well. If the government wants people to stay home, it should straight up pay them to do so, because under current settings going to work is the rational economic decision. In my view, the government was foolish and naive to not implement something like this in advance.

Moreover, harsh consequences after the fact could deter people from being honest about their movements with contact tracers, which could dramatically limit the effectiveness of the operation. Journalist Dylan Reeve put it well, with a tweet saying “any action that gives people in general an incentive to be dishonest with contact tracers risks far more harm than any one individual’s poor decisions.” Councillor Efeso Collins, who represents South Auckland, told Justin Latif that talk of tough crackdowns will backfire among a population that has already done more than any other in the country to fight Covid.

So where to now? Yesterday afternoon Ardern said it was “highly likely” that there would be more community cases – by 6.00pm a new case in the cluster was announced, though they were already in quarantine. Modeller Shaun Hendy told Toby Manhire that we’ll have a clearer picture by the middle of the week about what case numbers are doing, and whether that suggests there’s been transmission between total strangers rather than spread within a network of contacts.