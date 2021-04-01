Live updates, April 1: Managed isolation emergency conditions widened, house price rises slow

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for April 1, brought to you by Stewart, Alex and Josie. Get in touch at info@thespinoff.co.nz

12.15pm: COVID-19 immigration powers to be extended

Temporary powers held by the immigration minister due to Covid-19 will be extended to May 2023.

In a release, minister Kris Faafoi said over the past year “we have had to make rapid decisions to vary visa conditions, extend expiry dates, and waive some application requirements across entire visa categories.”

“These decisions have provided more flexibility and certainty to visa holders and employers in New Zealand, and made more migrants available for industries facing labour shortages in a time when New Zealand’s Covid-19 health response needed our borders to be closed,” said Faafoi.

The powers were granted in the first place under the Immigration (COVID-19 Response) Amendment Bill, but were due to expire in May of this year. A new bill has been introduced, which is expected to be passed in May.

The powers don’t necessarily give the minister carte blanche to make decisions – rather, the scenarios have to specifically relate to Covid-19.

Last night the microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles was named Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year – Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa in front of a packed crowd at the Cordis hotel in Auckland.

It came for her achievements in science communication, and the way she has shrugged off gendered critiques of her style and substance to become synonymous with calm, clear, compassionate communication which has achieved huge resonance with the New Zealand public.

10.05am: Emergency managed isolation allocation criteria widened

The criteria for emergency places in managed isolation has been widened, in line with the typical applications being received.

Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine Megan Main said it is part of an effort to continuously improve the system, which has been criticised in some quarters for their emergency decisions.

“Over the last few months we’ve received applications from people who were terminally ill and wanting to return home to see loved ones, from people who were in countries where they were unsafe and from citizens from Pacific island countries who need to receive urgent medical care in New Zealand. So we have created categories for these situations so that we can more easily accommodate future applications of this nature.”

100 additional spaces will be made available each fortnight, from 250 to 350.

“Demand for space in Managed Isolation facilities is always high. The reality is that while the New Zealand border remains closed, there is finite capacity within the MIQ system to accommodate returning New Zealanders and others with immigration border exemptions. We want to get everyone home that wants to come home. But we need to do this in a safe way. For New Zealand that safe number is around 12,000 people per month,” said Main.

9.45am: House price rises slow slightly

According to the latest data from CoreLogic, the rate of house price inflation is slightly slower than what it was before – though prices are still going up at ridiculous rates.

The average nationwide dwelling price is now up to $845,491 for the last three months, up a bit under $20k from when it was last assessed in February.

However, according to Interest, “the three month increase dropped from 7.6% in February to 7.2% in March, suggesting the rate at which property values around the country are increasing has started to slow.”

Average price rises in Wellington were ahead of the national average, while in Auckland, Christchurch and Dunedin the price rises have been below the national average.

Interestingly, Tauranga City had the second lowest increase in the country (behind Waitomo District) with inflation of just 2.4%. However, the 12-month price rise for Tauranga was 16.2%, roughly in line with the national average.

The full data from CoreLogic can be read here.

7.55am: Mixed response to new minimum wage and benefit package

Critics of today’s minimum wage and benefits increase are being accused of scaremongering.

The minimum wage has risen to $20 an hour from today, fulfilling a key promise of the Labour-led government under Jacinda Ardern. Today also sees main benefit and superannuation levels rise, as well as the amount people can earn before their benefit reduces.

The package has received a positive response from those most likely to benefit – low income workers – but is facing criticism from some business groups and opposition politicians.

Employers and Manufacturers Association policy director Alan McDonald told RNZ the increase in the minimum wage will be an extra burden for businesses. “When you look at the cumulative effects, you’ve got the minimum wage, you’ve got the Matariki public holiday, you’ve got five days [extra] sick leave, fair pay agreements – it’s quite a burden on employers at probably precisely the wrong time.”

He added: “A lot of businesses are on the brink, you know, there’s not much left in the finger nail department, and I just think just pause, draw breath give business time.”

Act’s David Seymour agreed, saying those most targeted by the package will suffer as a result. “It will affect decision making by employers. They will decide to employ fewer people than they otherwise would have, to invest less, and to raise prices for their customers,” he said.

However, those who will directly benefit from the extra money are praising the decision and asking critics to walk a mile in their shoes. Minimum wage worker Rose, speaking to RNZ’s Morning Report programme, said that she loves to work despite being on the minimum wage – but the extra money will make sure she can pay for things like rent.

Richard Wagstaff from the Council of Trade Unions also criticised those opposing the package for scaremongering. “The evidence doesn’t support that. Minimum wage increases in New Zealand haven’t resulted in less jobs, in fact the reverse is the experience,” Wagstaff told RNZ.

“It’s not a simple equation but we do know that people on the minimum wage spend the money they get and they’ll put it back into the economy, and the money will go round and benefit employers.”

A note from me

Hello, Stewart here – reporting from a foggy McDonald’s carpark in Tokoroa. The live updates are a bit of a group effort today as I’m on the road but we’ll still be on top of all the biggest stories. Got feedback or anything to say? Flick us an email to info@thespinoff.co.nz. Have a great Easter weekend!

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Perhaps it feels like we’ve been here before – like Auckland light rail is just on a circular route that endlessly loops around. But in any case, a brand new working group has been announced to spend the next six months working out how light rail will fit into Auckland’s wider transport network, where the routes will go, how it could be funded – basically all the questions that appeared to be being answered during the entire last term of government. The history of that has been covered by the NZ Herald’s (paywalled) Bernard Orsman. I asked at the press conference how much the whole exercise had cost to go nowhere – alas, no figure was forthcoming.

Transport minister Michael Wood justified the whole new process on the grounds that the previous process had “shut out” too many people in Auckland. “Today I’m drawing a line under that and involving Aucklanders from the get-go,” Wood said. As our live updates reports, any certainty on cost and timeframe will have to wait until the end of the year, when the yet to be announced members of the working group report back. And I say certainty here, but given the history of this issue I think ‘generous estimate’ might be a more accurate description. Wood also talked at length about the wider benefits of getting light rail going, which we already knew, because we’ve been talking about it for years.

Is all of this too harsh? Perhaps. Wood made the argument that previous efforts had been stymied by coalition politics – and if you want to talk about difficult stakeholder engagement getting three parties on the same page certainly fits that bill. As the NZ Herald’s (paywalled) Simon Wilson writes, this reset has the potential to finally put momentum behind it all again, with a huge potential upside for the city. And for Wood personally, this is a make or break moment. And as Wilson points out, this is a make or break moment for Wood personally – his career basically depends on getting real progress made by the next election.

In reaction to the announcement, Auckland mayor Phil Goff has welcomed the new working group as long overdue, reports Stuff. The Greens are also pleased, though their release focused much more on the benefits of light rail, rather than the process. National, by contrast, hit out at the government for wasting years and “millions of dollars” over the course of the project, reports Newshub. And Generation Zero made a call for light rail progress to be accelerated, through the diversion of funds currently earmarked for roading projects. As a youth-focused group, the members of Gen Zero might one day get to ride the trains, if they’re ever actually built.

A wide range of legislative changes are coming into effect today that could have an impact on your pocket. Jihee Junn has covered them off – they include a rise in the minimum wage to $20 an hour, a small increase to core benefits and a potentially more significant change to how much beneficiaries can earn before they see deductions. The top tax rate is also going up – for those lucky souls on $180,000 a year or more, the marginal tax rate will now be 39% for income above that threshold.

Read more and subscribe to The Bulletin