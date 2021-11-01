Live updates, November 1: Alert level decision day for Auckland; PM won’t visit city while its locked down

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for November 1, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Help support our Covid coverage – join Members today.

Today’s Covid numbers will be released via written statement. There is no press conference at 1pm. I’ll have those numbers for you when they arrive in my inbox. 4pm: Jacinda Ardern will reveal whether alert level three restrictions can loosen in Auckland. Currently, the city is in the first step of the three-stage exit pathway. At step two, retail can reopen and gatherings can expand outdoors. The PM is also expected to reveal new modelling that will signal when the community delta outbreak may hit its peak.

10.00am: Covid modeller calls for level four to be put back on the table

Shaun Hendy, whose Covid modelling has helped inform the government’s pandemic response, has once again called for alert level four to be put on the table for Auckland.

Daily case numbers are expected to continue rising following the weekend’s record of 160.

Speaking to TVNZ’s Breakfast, Hendy said a circuit breaker should be considered despite officials ruling it out in recent weeks. “We would expect numbers to continue to rise for a couple of weeks – maybe leveling off between 200 to 300 a day – as the effect of vaccination really starts to kick in,” he said.

“The concern is at the moment, we’re seeing so many unlinked cases that our contact tracers are really not keeping up with the edges of this outbreak,” he said.

A snap level four lockdown could “bring case numbers down to really bring our contact tracers back into the game,” claimed Hendy.

The next alert level update is due at 4pm today.

8.45am: No plans for Ardern to visit locked down Auckland

The prime minister has been under pressure from the opposition to visit Auckland in order to truly understand what the supercity is going through in lockdown.

Both Judith Collins and David Seymour have been in the city in recent days, with the latter saying he had “never seen Auckland like this before”.

Speaking to RNZ, Jacinda Ardern said she will not be travelling to Auckland but pushed back at the claim she did not understand what the city was feeling.

“There is not a moment where I’m not thinking about how I can bring back life safely to Auckland,” said Ardern. “Unfortunately, if I were to travel to Auckland that takes me out of being able to come back to parliament for five days. It does impact on my accountability in the debating chamber [and] my ability to front before the media.”

Ardern rejected the assertion she did not understand what Auckland was going through in lockdown. “Auckland is my home. It’s where all of my personal connections are,” said Ardern. “It’s where where my family lives, where my friends and my colleagues around the cabinet table live. I don’t think you can really appreciate it without being there for the full period of time.”

Under rules set by speaker of the house Trevor Mallard, all MPs travelling to parliament from a level three area need to self-isolate for five days and test negative for Covid-19.

8.35am: Decision day for Auckland – level three restrictions could ease

It’s decision day for Auckland. The supercity is waiting to hear whether it can move to the second step of the alert level three exit pathway, after weeks under current restrictions. At step two, retail can open and outdoor gatherings can expand. However, indoor gatherings remain prohibited.

PM Jacinda Ardern, who will announce any alert level changes at 4pm, told RNZ that no decisions have been made yet. Cabinet will be meeting to discuss the latest Covid numbers today, she said.

“One of the things we are going to do is share some of the things we are seeing from the modelling,” said Ardern. Cases could peak at around 200 per day during November. “While we’re in that period where there is a bit of a wait and see,” said Ardern. “I’m not ruling out any of the decisions that may or may not be taken by cabinet today.”

Ardern told Newshub that she expected cases to reach their peak “soon” after a weekend where over 300 new infections were recorded.

8.20am: Dame Catherine Tizard dies at age 90

New Zealand’s first female governor general Dame Catherine Tizard died yesterday, at the age of 90.

Dame Catherine was also the first woman to be elected mayor of Auckland back in 1983.

In a statement, Dame Catherine’s family called her a woman of amazing energy, intelligence and warmth. “She had a long and distinguished life of public service. She was a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother; and a confidante, mentor and friend to many more. We will miss her more than we can ever say.”

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern said Dame Catherine was a “trailblazer” for women in public office. “In everything she did, she demonstrated her remarkable qualities of leadership and determination, combined with a down to earth approach and an irrepressible sense of humour,” Ardern said.

7.50am: Two Auckland schools close after Covid scare

Two Auckland schools have closed their doors after a Covid-19 scare, just a week after they were allowed to reopen.

In an email seen by The Spinoff, Mount Albert Grammar confirmed one of its students had tested positive for the virus. The student was in class from Tuesday to Thursday last week.

The school will undergo a deep clean and online learning will resume for senior students.

Meanwhile, Macleans College in East Auckland will also be closed today after a support staff member was infected. In a message on the school website, it was confirmed the staff member had not been in contact with any students.