Live updates, August 2: Act’s success ‘good’ for National, says Judith Collins

11.15am: National housing stock collapses, prices soar

The national housing stock has plummeted to a 14-year low, with less than 13,000 houses available to purchase across the country.

That’s a drop of 34.8% on this time last year, with eight regions falling to an all time low.

At the same time, the national asking price reached an all-time high of $893,794. Vanessa Williams from realstate.co.nz said it’s fascinating. “When records began in 2007 through to 2013, national average asking prices rose by about $50,000 over that eight-year period. In the following five years they rose by about $200,000. But since the end of 2019, they’ve gone up by $200,000 again in the last two years,” she said.

Central Otago has overtaken Auckland as the most expensive region to buy a house, the data showed, despite the crash in tourism caused by Covid-19.

9.40am: Olympics morning wrap

New Zealand is sitting in an incredible 12th place on the medals table with four gold medals, following a superb win in the women’s rugby sevens over the weekend.

Here are some of today’s highlights:

12.58pm: Canoe sprint – Lisa Carrington is up first in the K1 200m heats.

6.33pm: Peter Burling & Blair Tuke (49er medal race)

6.54pm: Cycling – track (team pursuit qualifiers)

10.50pm: Weightlifting – Laurel Hubbard

8.05am: Collins happy with growth for the right in latest Newshub poll

Following on from this morning’s top story in The Bulletin (see more below): Both Judith Collins and David Seymour have celebrated the results of last night’s Newshub Reid Research poll.

The poll still has Labour well ahead on 43%, but National has crept up to 28.7% and Act on 11%.

Of course, on this result, Jacinda Ardern would remain the prime minister with a Labour-Green coalition in government. But the right bloc – consisting of National and Act – have claimed the result is good news.

Judith Collins told RNZ that Act’s rise in the poll wasn’t going to split the right vote.

“Act coming up is ultimately good for National because we’re also going up so it’s not as though it’s taking votes off us,” she said. “So that’s good and what I see that means is certainly if we can both keep going in that direction then that will be very good and give us a very good chance at the next election.”

David Seymour is similarly positive. Minutes after last night’s poll went to air, a press release was sent out celebrating the poll. “We can win in 2023, but we need your help,” it said. He told RNZ: “I think it’s very clear that with both ACT and National increasing in this poll, it’s not an ‘either or’ it’s an ‘and and’ and the net result is a serious proposition for the voters not only to have a change of government but with ACT, a change of direction.”

Preferred PM result ‘silly stuff’ from Newshub – Collins

The other story of the poll was the result for preferred prime minister, with Seymour inching up in front of Collins. The National Leader was typically unperturbed, saying it made “no difference” at all. “The fact is is that the National Party’s around three times the size of Act, that’s the way it normally works,” she said.

“That’s just silly stuff coming out of Newshub. I also well remember the days when Winston Peters was significantly more popular as prime minister than Jim Bolger. It just doesn’t work like that.”

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

A major new poll has seen the gap closing between the parties of government and opposition – but not really because of National. The Newshub Reid Research poll shows Labour falling from above 50% down to 43%, and would require them to lean on the Greens to form a government. National still hasn’t cracked 30%, while Act has bounced up to 11%, which this poll hasn’t ever had them at.

For David Seymour and Act, this is another double digit score in a year that has seen the party solidify itself. The two previous Roy Morgan polls (which are seen as less reliable than Colmar-Brunton and Reid Research) both had Act above ten. And in last night’s poll, Seymour repeated a win over National leader Judith Collins in the preferred PM stakes – incredibly, even among National voters Seymour is seen as a “better leader” than Collins. It has even got to the point now where Seymour is being asked if he has aspirations to be PM – he gave a politician’s answer, which is that he’d be happy to serve in whatever role the voters choose for him. To put all this in context, it’s worth remembering that at this time of the last election cycle Act was lucky if it made it to 1% in a poll, and in the 2017 election just 0.5% of voters went their way.

For the governing Labour party, this poll is more of a warning that the good times won’t last forever. On these numbers, plenty of backbenchers would end up out of parliament. Jacinda Ardern remains the country’s overwhelmingly preferred PM, but her personal rating was ahead of her party’s in this poll. A report on Politik (paywalled) this morning indicated government ministers would be returning from a long parliamentary recess today with a heavy agenda, and an aim to broaden their political programme out beyond the Covid recovery.

At long last, the formal apology for the Dawn Raids has taken place. It was delayed by weeks as a result of Covid, and took place decades after the policy ended, even if the legacy of that era is still being felt. Justin Latif was there, and reports the apology was accepted by community leaders, but accompanied by a challenge to stamp out the racism that enabled it in the first place. Meanwhile in an echo of history, Newshub reported several days ago that there are calls to give several thousand Tongan overstayers a legal pathway to residency, or at least an amnesty.

