Live updates, September 2: Nervous wait for Northland ahead of alert level three shift

9.45am: Judith Collins’ performance raises eyebrows in National

Judith Collins’ performance yesterday on TVNZ’s Breakfast programme, along with her fiery showdown with Grant Robertson in the House, have left some in National’s caucus frazzled, according to two separate media reports.

The National Party leader was unhappy after Breakfast host Indira Stewart asked her about the decision to travel to Wellington during level four. Collins later accused the host of having a “political agenda”. Then, in parliament, Collins went head-to-head with deputy PM Grant Robertson, accusing him of being “smug and contemptuous”.

While Collins later told media she had enjoyed her day, the two performances left some thinking back to a misjudged Facebook post by Simon Bridges in the dying days of his leadership.

According to both Newshub’s Tova O’Brien and RNZ’s Jane Patterson, some of Collins’ caucus colleagues were left alarmed. “Some… are having flashbacks from last year when they copped the political fall-out from a public in no mood for such an approach,” wrote Patterson.

8.20am: Elimination strategy still backed by NZers – new poll

A new poll shows New Zealanders continue to back the government’s Covid-19 elimination strategy.

Our government has faced criticism from overseas commentators and even leaders over its decision to lock down the country after just one case of delta was detected. But according to the NZ Herald-Kantar poll, New Zealanders were onboard with that move.

Just under half of those surveyed – 46% – believed we should pursue Covid-19 elimination. A further 39% supported the strategy until more than 70% of the population was fully vaccinated. That means 85% back some form of elimination, compared with 13% who believe we should live with Covid-19 and just 2% who didn’t know.

The results echo a recent poll by Stickybeak for The Spinoff which showed 70% onboard with elimination.

7.50am: Nervous wait for Northland ahead of alert level three shift

Northland is on track to move down to alert level three at 11.59pm tonight.

The top of the North Island remained in level four lockdown, along with Auckland, after a confirmed case of the virus was linked to an aged care facility in Warkworth. Positive wastewater tests also raised concerns about possible delta spread. But, despite the scare, no confirmed cases were ever reported in Northland itself.

Announcing the alert level decisions on Monday, prime minister Jacinda Ardern said Northland would be safe to join everywhere (bar Auckland) in level three if officials were confident in the latest wastewater tests and, of course, no cases were announced in the region.

Associate health minister Aupito William Sio was on the morning media round today and told TVNZ’s Breakfast that it was looking “positive” for Northland.

Yesterday saw 75 new community cases announced, with 74 in Auckland and one in Wellington. The next update will come, as always, at 1pm.

