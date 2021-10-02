Live updates, October 2: No level two for Auckland until 95% vaccinated, epidemiologist argues

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for October 2 by Catherine McGregor. Reach us at info@thespinoff.co.nz.



10.10am: 90% target ‘not good enough’ for level change – epidemiologist

University of Auckland epidemiologist Rod Jackson says 95% of eligible Aucklanders – “minimum” – need to be vaccinated before the region moves down to level two. Speaking to Newshub Nation this morning, Jackson said the government’s target of 90% vaccinated was “not good enough” and that an even higher percentage of people would need to be vaccinated in order to allow safe reopening of the regional border.

The government had said it wanted Auckland to reach 90% by the time it makes its alert level decision on Monday, October 4.

“If you go down to level two with cases out in the community we’re going to end up like Sydney and Melbourne,” Jackson warned.

Wearing a t-shirt with the slogan “Don’t be a dick, get the prick”, he said widespread mandates and regulations were the obvious way to get our vaccination rates up.

“The vaccination passports are coming, but we need to go hard. No flight if you’re not vaccinated. No restaurant if you’re not vaccinated. We actually need to give employers the licence to say ‘OK, not vaccinated? You can’t come in.'”

9.20am: Auckland cycle bridge officially scrapped

The government will not proceed with the cycle bridge over Auckland harbour, transport minister Michael Wood has confirmed. The $785m funding for the bridge, part of the Northern Pathway project, will be reallocated to other low-emissions transport projects, including the Eastern busway through Botany, Pakuranga and surrounding suburbs.

“The cancellation of the standalone bridge means we can support a range of other projects consistent with our plan for a transport system that both reduces emissions and supports new housing,” Michael Wood said.

There were initial reports the government planned on cancelling the bridge in early August, following criticism from all sides of the political and transport spectrum, including cycling advocates who said the money would be better spent elsewhere.

8.30am: Covid pill dramatically cuts worst effects, says maker

Drugmaker Merck says its experimental Covid-19 pill reduced hospitalisations and deaths by 50% in recently infected people, potentially heralding a major breakthrough in the fight against the coronavirus.

The company will ask health officials in the US to approve the drug’s use “as soon as possible” after an independent group of monitors recommended stopping the trial early because the interim results were so strong

If cleared, the drug, named molnupiravir, would be the first pill shown to treat Covid-19. All therapies currently authorised in the US require an IV or injection.

As the AP reports, “A pill that could be taken at home, by contrast, could keep many patients out of the hospital, easing the workload on strained health care professionals. It could also help curb outbreaks in lower-income countries that don’t have access to the more expensive infusion therapies.”

Among patients taking molnupiravir, 7.3% were either hospitalised or died at the end of 30 days, compared with 14.1% of those getting a placebo pill. There were no deaths in the drug group compared with eight deaths in the placebo group, according to Merck.

8.00am: ICYMI – Yesterday’s numbers

There were 19 new delta cases in the Auckland community.

Of these, 1 remained unlinked at 1pm yesterday

10 of Thursday’s cases were infectious while in the community.

More than 11,000 tests were taken in Auckland yesterday.

There remains a total of 9 “mystery” cases from the last fortnight, with no person-to-person link yet established.