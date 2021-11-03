Live updates, November 3: Jacinda Ardern to visit locked down Auckland after rule change

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for November 3, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Help support our Covid coverage – join Members today.

The agenda

Chris Hipkins will front today’s Covid-19 press conference. He’ll be joined by the director general of health Ashley Bloomfield. Expect an update on Northland’s snap lockdown along with the latest Covid numbers for the rest of the country. The PM is in Whanganui. Jacinda Ardern’s on the road to help support vaccine initiatives.

8.30am: Former All Black Carl Hayman is suing World Rugby after being diagnosed with dementia at 41

Former All Black Carl Hayman has entered into litigation against World Rugby, the first All Black to do so, after being diagnosed with early-onset dementia and probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE. It’s a progressive brain condition which has been strongly associated with former NFL players and boxers.

The 41 year old, once regarded as the finest tighthead prop in the world, received the shocking diagnosis after extensive testing at King’s College Hospital in London, including an MRI scan using diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) that can identify changes in the brain’s white matter.

In a wide-ranging and poignant interview, Hayman, once estimated to be the highest-paid player in rugby, has spoken of the disorientation he felt as his career was winding down, the ceaseless headaches that plagued him and sent him into a spiral of alcohol abuse and frequent suicidal thoughts, and a suspended prison sentence in France after admitting to charges of domestic violence.

Read the full interview on The Spinoff here – and subscribe to Dylan Cleaver’s sports email newsletter The Bounce here

8.00am: PM to visit locked down Auckland after rule change

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern will visit locked down Auckland after a rule change that allows her to return to parliament without self-isolating.

Until now, all MPs heading to parliament from a level three area had to self-isolate for five days. Despite opposition pressure, Ardern said she would not visit Auckland while that rule was in place.

But yesterday, speaker of the house Trevor Mallard removed the self-isolation requirement. Instead, MPs will only need a negative test result within the 72 hours before they leave the level three area. Rapid antigen tests may also be introduced at parliament.

Ardern said she will now head to the supercity. “With the speaker removing the rule that was a barrier to me heading to Auckland, I’m now making plans to get there early next week,” said Ardern.

Both National and Act have long been calling for Ardern to visit Auckland, with Judith Collins and David Seymour having been in the city last week. Collins welcomed the PM’s visit. “I’ve spent four weeks of the last three months in Auckland, and when I go and visit people, small businesses and that and I try and cheer them up and give them some hope, you see people who are really resilient people just at the end of their tether,” she told RNZ. “Watching people in tears, I would say is one it’s really, really hard.”

Seymour called the trip long overdue. “For 11 weeks the prime minister has been listening to civil servants with secure jobs in Wellington at alert level two, she needs to see how their advice computes to the reality of the people paying the bills,” he said. “Let’s hope the prime minister’s visit is about her listening to Aucklanders instead of telling them how successful the government’s response has been.”

PM safe to return from Northland

The self-isolation rule change comes at a convenient time for Ardern, who yesterday was in Northland. At last night’s unexpected press conference, Covid response minister Chris Hipkins denied any political connection between Ardern’s visit to the region and the decision to keep parts of Northland in level two. He said Ardern had not been at any locations of interest and as a result was safe to return to Wellington.

“The prime minister wasn’t in the area that we’re moving into alert level three,” said Hipkins. “The prime minister does travel around the country, but [is] very careful in terms of the nature of activities that she undertakes, so at this point, there’s no additional risk there.”

Yesterday’s key Covid-19 headlines

The northern part of Northland moved into alert level three at 11.59pm.

A boundary runs from the centre of Hokianga Harbour to the Mangamuka junction on state highway one to the Kāeo River bridge on state highway 10 and East Bay.

There are 126 new community cases of delta.

107 are in Auckland, 18 in Waikato and one is in Northland.

59 of the cases have not been linked to the wider outbreak.