Live updates, August 4: Wellington expected to miss end of year deadline for vaccinations

8.00am: Wellington expected to miss end of year deadline for vaccinations

The government’s goal to offer every New Zealander a Covid-19 vaccine before the end of the year may already be impossible, with one DHB saying it will still be vaccinating people in late February 2022.

According to RNZ, Wellington’s Capital Coast and Hutt Valley DHB have told officials they expect to miss the end of year deadline and will continue group four vaccinations into next year.

National’s Chris Bishop – the opposition spokesperson for Covid-19 response – said it’s “completely inconsistent” with what the government has been telling people. “The government’s been very clear that the goal of the vaccine program is for everyone to be offered a vaccine by the end of the year, they have heard this from the prime minister down on multiple occasions,” he said.

“I think the government needs to be upfront about what target they are looking to get,” he added. You have to get about 90% of people vaccinated to keep people protected from the delta variant, said Bishop, and New Zealand needed a “comprehensive” target it could aim for.

The prime minister is expected to reveal details of a roadmap for reopening the border next Thursday.

“I do think we need some numbers, because the numbers matter,” said Bishop. “I think we’ll get to 60% of the population having a vaccine by the end of the year pretty easily and that’s good, but actually that’s not enough.”

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

An MOU has been signed between the Reserve Bank and finance minister, giving the RBNZ new powers to restrict mortgage lending. The NZ Herald reports it will take the form of debt-to-income restrictions, which the RBNZ will develop. The balancing act for them will be tricky, because on the one hand there’s fears of too much risky lending going on, with some owners likely to have a significant chunk of negative equity if prices fall. But on the other hand, minister Grant Robertson is very keen to ensure first home buyers aren’t affected by new restrictions.

You may have noticed that house prices have got rather inflated recently, so should this have happened sooner? Interest reports Robertson has defended the timeline, saying there was a need to move at a responsible pace. The target of the policy is investors, whose activities in the market have been what has fueled the extreme price rises, coupled with a lack of supply.

What’s at stake here? Basically, the stability of the financial system, so it’s kind of a biggie. Having a lot of risky lending raises the prospect of a lot of mortgage defaults happening all at once, which could have a cascading effect through everything else. This is something the RBNZ has been warning about this year, particularly because of the increase in debt being held. Also on Interest, David Hargreaves has an analysis post about the technicalities of what the RBNZ could do from here.

A major class action lawsuit over leaky buildings has ended abruptly, with no compensation for homeowners. Logan Church of One News reports the end of the James Hardie suit came with a settlement, after the London-based funders of the class action are understood to have pulled the plug. James Hardie will not have to make any admission of liability as a result of the settlement. The NZ Herald’s John Weekes reports a representative of the homeowners described it as a “terrible day”.

